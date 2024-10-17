Dune: Prophecy Trailer Debuts All-New Look at Prequel Series

Feast your eyes on a new look at the HBO original series Dune: Prophecy. HBO released the official trailer for Dune: Prophecy at New York Comic Con, which is taking place this week from Thursday, October 17 through Sunday, October 20th. Dune: Prophecy is an expansion of author Frank Herbert’s Dune franchise and takes place 10,000 years before Paul Atreides’ ascension. The trailer also confirms that Dune: Prophecy premieres Sunday, November 17th at 9 p.m. ET. on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

Alison Schapker is the showrunner and executive producer of Dune: Prophecy, which stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Camilla Beeput, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha. You can take a look at the official trailer below.

Dune: Prophecy is one of the many projects hosting fan events at New York Comic Con this week. Part of the events taking place include “The Dune: Prophecy Experience,” a panel with the Dune: Prophecy cast and crew, and a fan screening in partnership with Alamo Drafthouse.

“We can’t wait for fans to dive into the world of Dune: Prophecy,” Pia Barlow, Executive Vice President, Originals Marketing, HBO and Max, shared in a statement. “By offering interactive experiences, panels, and special screenings, we’re bringing the epic story of the Sisterhood to life, allowing fans to connect with the series in a whole new way before its premiere this November.”

ComicBook was on hand for the Dune: Prophecy panel at NYCC on Thursday, where we got to learn more about the prequel series. After previewing the trailer, executive producer Jordan Goldberg praised Herbert’s original Dune book and called the show “character-driven and thought-provoking, and constantly surprising and visually breathtaking.”

image credit: hbo

Showrunner Alison Schapker reassured the audience that you don’t need to have read the books to watch the show. “It’s a great way to start if you haven’t familiarized yourself with Dune,” she said. “To pull off that level of scope, you need a lot of trust from our partners, they told us not to hold back.”

Other tidbits we learned is that we will see the origins of the Harkonnen/Atreides feud, and Episode 2 is described as an “unbelievable horror episode” by Goldberg.

Dune and Dune: Part Two were massive hits for Max after their theatrical runs were complete, so it makes sense that HBO would look to capitalize while there’s still an audience for the content. Franchises like Game of Thrones and The Last of Us have made HBO and Max the go-to platforms for compelling television, and the hope is Dune: Prophecy adds to the Warner Bros. catalog.

image credit: hbo

While an April report stated that Villeneuve and Legendary are developing a third movie in the Dune franchise, there has yet to be official confirmation that it is happening, or what the movie will be called. However, we may be able to thank IMAX for dropping new details on when we can expect Dune 3.

During IMAX’s Q2 earnings call, the company dropped a slideshow detailing some of the big-budget movies coming to IMAX in 2026. Along with projects like the live-action Moana, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Toy Story 5, and The Mandalorian and Grogu is art for an untitled Dune-Denis Villeneuve movie from Warner Bros. Pictures. While it doesn’t explicitly state the movie is Dune: Messiah, all signs point to the movie possibly adapting the story from the Frank Herbert novel. It could go with the Dune: Messiah name or decide to switch it up to something unique.

Dune: Prophecy debuts Sunday, November 17th at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max.