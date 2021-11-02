Dwayne Johnson Reveals the Surprising Disney Soundtrack He Listens to Every Morning

Dwayne Johnson listens to one surprising Disney soundtrack every morning. During a conversation with Jess Cage on Sirius XM, he revealed that his household loves The Descendants. In the Disney Channel series, famous characters’ children and relatives extend to a whole different set of stories. It’s no shock that Johnson’s young children would be drawn to that franchise. The Descendants is one of the major hits on Disney right now and doesn’t look like it’s slowing down with the demand for content on Disney+. The Rock explained to the radio host that they had some Halloween fun at this house over the weekend. Kids were in costume and everyone was having a good time. You can’t escape the singalong though. Check out what he had to say.

“No guys. They were, it was incredible. They love have you guys seen The Descendants? Have you watch a show on Disney? Oh, phenomenal. Phenomenal. I love it. So we are Descendant-out in our house and they dressed up as one of the characters and they sing all the songs and, uh, you know, I drive my daughter to school every morning,” Johnson said. “And at the moment we get in, it’s a 21 minute drive from door to door, ‘daddy, put on The Descendants.’ ‘Okay. No you got it.’ Every day is how I start my day with the soundtrack of The Descendants. That’s it”

They also spoke about how his children don’t believe he’s a massive movie star. Johnson is just Dad, and that’s wild to consider. “Oh, dude, I used to, I, so there’s this running joke in my family. My daughters don’t believe I’m Maui [from Moana]. They don’t believe I’m Black Adam, barely believe I’m The Rock. I can’t win,” he added.

You can catch the official description for Moana below.

Three thousand years ago, the greatest sailors in the world voyaged across the vast Pacific, discovering the many islands of Oceania. But then, for a millennium, their voyages stopped – and no one knows why. From Walt Disney Animation Studios comes “Moana,” a sweeping, CG-animated feature film about an adventurous teenager who sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana (voice of Auli’i Cravalho) meets the once-mighty demigod Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson), who guides her in her quest to become a master wayfinder. Together, they sail across the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous monsters and impossible odds, and along the way, Moana fulfills the ancient quest of her ancestors and discovers the one thing she’s always sought: her own identity.

