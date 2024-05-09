Seth MacFarlane's Ted Renewed For Second Season at Peacock

Ted, the prequel series to Seth MacFarlane's foul-mouthed imaginary friend movies, has been renewed for a second season. The show is Peacock's most-watched original series, so it's arguably not very surprising that it's coming back, but since it has been nearly four months since its January 11 launch, fans were waiting eagerly to find out what the status of the show would be. In addition to being Peacock's biggest original title, the show was also the top-rated original comedy created for streaming for more than two months in a row.

Here's some of the select numbers Peacock pointed to when renewing the show: In the UK, TED was the biggest U.S. comedy launch on Sky in over 20 years; in Australia, it was FOX8's #1 international series premiere on the channel in the past two years and the biggest U.S. comedy launch on streaming service BINGE; and in Canada, it was the #1 series on Showcase this year, while holding the #1 ranked show for streaming on STACKTV (VOD) during its season one run.

Ted was a hit with audiences and (most) critics, scoring 72% on Rotten Tomatoes. For context, that's 3% higher than the first Ted movie earned and almost 30% more than Ted 2. The audience score for the Ted TV series was at 90%.

Ted is the latest in a series of Peacock success stories to earn second seasons, including Poker Face, Bel-Air, Twisted Metal, Wolf Like Me, and Dr. Death. Peacock's upcoming roster of originals includes Those About to Die (July 18), Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Teacup, Hysteria!, and The Day of the Jackal, set to launch later this year.

Here's the official synopsis for the show (which is, of course, tuned for its first season): "In this comedic prequel event series to the Ted films, it's 1993, and Ted the bear's (Seth MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He's now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John's parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach) and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he's a loyal pal who's always willing to go out on a limb for friendship."

Season one of the Ted prequel series features creator and star Seth MacFarlane alongside Max Burkholder, Alanna Ubach, Scott Grimes and Giorgia Whigham.

Ted comes from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, Fuzzy Door and MRC.

You can stream the first season on Peacock now.