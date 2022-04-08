Dwayne Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson, Xavier Woods, and More to Present at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

The 35th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards is set to take place on Nickelodeon this weekend and the channel has confirmed a whole host of presenters that will appear during the event. Variety has revealed that among those set to present an award during the ceremony include Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, and Isla Fisher. Others include TikTok stars Charli D’Amelio & Dixie D’Amelio, Cobra Kai stars Peyton List and Ralph Macchio, and WWE star Xavier Woods, plus The Flash’s Jordan Fisher, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Side Hustle’s Isaiah Crews. The 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards takes place on Saturday, April 9, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.

It was previously announced that iCarly actress Miranda Cosgrove and NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski will emcee the show as co-hosts. For the first time ever the event will feature ” 1,000 epic slimings and dozens of fun-filled pranks celebrating fan-favorite stars across the worlds of film, television, music, sports, and more.” They’ll be simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, and the Nick Jr. channel

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some of Nominees for this year’s event include:

Favorite Kids TV Show

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Danger Force

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Raven’s Home

That Girl Lay Lay

The Baby-Sitters Club

Favorite Family TV Show

Cobra Kai

iCarly

Marvel Studios’ Loki

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision

The Flash

Young Sheldon

Favorite Cartoon

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

Looney Tunes Cartoons

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

The Loud House

The Smurfs

Favorite Movie

Cinderella

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Disney’s Jungle Cruise

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom & Jerry: The Movie

Favorite Movie Actress

Angelina Jolie (Thena, Marvel Studios’ Eternals)

Camila Cabello (Cinderella, Cinderella)

Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton, Disney’s Jungle Cruise)

Emma Stone (Estella / Cruella, Disney’s Cruella)

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Marvel Studios’ Black Widow)

Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home | Chani, Dune)

Favorite Movie Actor

Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff, Disney’s Jungle Cruise | John Hartley, Red Notice)

John Cena (Jakob Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)

LeBron James (LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy)

Ryan Reynolds (Guy, Free Guy | Nolan Booth, Red Notice)

Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home)

Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)

Favorite Animated Movie

Disney and Pixar’s Luca

Disney’s Encanto

PAW Patrol: The Movie

Sing 2

The Boss Baby: Family Business

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Favorite Album

30 – Adele

Certified Lover Boy – Drake

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Justice – Justin Bieber

Red (Taylor’s version) – Taylor Swift

Favorite Video Game

Brookhaven

Minecraft

Just Dance 2022

Mario Party Superstars

This year’s Kids’ Choice Awards will be aired on Saturday, April 9th at 7:30 p.m. ET and you can head to the official Kids’ Choice Awards website to cast your votes today.