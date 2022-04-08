Dwayne Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson, Xavier Woods, and More to Present at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

The 35th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards is set to take place on Nickelodeon this weekend and the channel has confirmed a whole host of presenters that will appear during the event. Variety has revealed that among those set to present an award during the ceremony include Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, and Isla Fisher. Others include TikTok stars Charli D’Amelio & Dixie D’Amelio, Cobra Kai stars Peyton List and Ralph Macchio, and WWE star Xavier Woods, plus The Flash’s Jordan Fisher, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Side Hustle’s Isaiah Crews. The 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards takes place on Saturday, April 9, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.
It was previously announced that iCarly actress Miranda Cosgrove and NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski will emcee the show as co-hosts. For the first time ever the event will feature ” 1,000 epic slimings and dozens of fun-filled pranks celebrating fan-favorite stars across the worlds of film, television, music, sports, and more.” They’ll be simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, and the Nick Jr. channel
Some of Nominees for this year’s event include:
Favorite Kids TV Show
- Are You Afraid of the Dark?
- Danger Force
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Raven’s Home
- That Girl Lay Lay
- The Baby-Sitters Club
Favorite Family TV Show
- Cobra Kai
- iCarly
- Marvel Studios’ Loki
- Marvel Studios’ WandaVision
- The Flash
- Young Sheldon
Favorite Cartoon
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
- Looney Tunes Cartoons
- SpongeBob SquarePants
- Teen Titans Go!
- The Loud House
- The Smurfs
Favorite Movie
- Cinderella
- Clifford the Big Red Dog
- Disney’s Jungle Cruise
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Tom & Jerry: The Movie
Favorite Movie Actress
- Angelina Jolie (Thena, Marvel Studios’ Eternals)
- Camila Cabello (Cinderella, Cinderella)
- Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton, Disney’s Jungle Cruise)
- Emma Stone (Estella / Cruella, Disney’s Cruella)
- Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Marvel Studios’ Black Widow)
- Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home | Chani, Dune)
Favorite Movie Actor
- Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff, Disney’s Jungle Cruise | John Hartley, Red Notice)
- John Cena (Jakob Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)
- LeBron James (LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy)
- Ryan Reynolds (Guy, Free Guy | Nolan Booth, Red Notice)
- Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home)
- Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)
Favorite Animated Movie
- Disney and Pixar’s Luca
- Disney’s Encanto
- PAW Patrol: The Movie
- Sing 2
- The Boss Baby: Family Business
- The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
Favorite Album
- 30 – Adele
- Certified Lover Boy – Drake
- Fearless (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Justice – Justin Bieber
- Red (Taylor’s version) – Taylor Swift
Favorite Video Game
- Brookhaven
- Minecraft
- Just Dance 2022
- Mario Party Superstars
This year’s Kids’ Choice Awards will be aired on Saturday, April 9th at 7:30 p.m. ET and you can head to the official Kids’ Choice Awards website to cast your votes today.