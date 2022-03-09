Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 Nominees and Hosts Announced

Recent weeks have seen a lot of contention aimed at the Academy Awards, arguably one of the most prestigious events of the year, though not all awards events have been garnering the same attention, as young fans are looking forward to this year‘s Kids’ Choice Awards, which allows the fans themselves to vote for their favorites in a number of categories. This year’s celebration is set to be hosted by iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove and the NFL’s Rob Gronkowski, with the event also set to feature 1,000 slimings. This year’s Kids’ Choice Awards will be aired on Saturday, April 9th at 7:30 p.m. ET and you can head to the official Kids’ Choice Awards website to cast your votes today.
Per press release, “Actress Miranda Cosgrove (iCarly) and NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski will take on the slimiest roles of their lives as co-hosts of Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022, airing live on Saturday, April 9th, at 7:30 p.m. ET from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. For the first time ever, the show will feature a night filled with 1,000 epic slimings and dozens of fun-filled pranks celebrating fan-favorite stars across the worlds of film, television, music, sports, and more. Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, and the Nick Jr. channel.”
Said Cosgrove, “The Kids’ Choice Awards is such a unique show with tons of energy, superstars, and of course, lots of slime. Nickelodeon has always been my family and to co-host this iconic show alongside Gronk will be a blast!”
Said Gronkowski, “I’ve always been a kid at heart so co-hosting the slimiest award show of the year will be an extraordinary time for me. I’m looking forward to bringing the fun that I have on and off the field to kids at home!”
Today’s news also included this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards nominees. First-time nominees include Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie, Elizabeth Olsen, Awkwafina, The Kid LaROI, and Doja Cat, among others. Leading the pack with four nods each are Taylor Swift, Adele, Danger Force, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, iCarly, Cobra Kai, and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. Musical performances will be announced at a later date.
All night long, KCA slimings will be front and center, dousing celebrity correspondents, landmarks, schools across the U.S., and more, with an on-screen running tally for kids at home. This year’s show will also feature: Nickelodeon’s signature blimp as it ventures into the metaverse with celebrity avatars; second-screen content; live voting where fans stay in control; and the ability to stream the show live across all platforms.
Nominees for this year’s event are as follows:
Favorite Kids TV Show
- Are You Afraid of the Dark?
- Danger Force
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Raven’s Home
- That Girl Lay Lay
- The Baby-Sitters Club
Favorite Family TV Show
- Cobra Kai
- iCarly
- Marvel Studios’ Loki
- Marvel Studios’ WandaVision
- The Flash
- Young Sheldon
Favorite Reality Show
- American Idol
- Kids Baking Championship
- LEGO Masters
- America’s Got Talent
- The Masked Singer
- Wipeout
Favorite Cartoon
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
- Looney Tunes Cartoons
- SpongeBob SquarePants
- Teen Titans Go!
- The Loud House
- The Smurfs
Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)
- Havan Flores (Chapa / Volt, Danger Force)
- Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier, The Baby-Sitters Club | Gabby Lewis, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)
- Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
- Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, That Girl Lay Lay)
Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)
- Bryce Gheisar (Elliott Combes, The Astronauts | Luke McCoy, Are You Afraid of the Dark?)
- Cooper Barnes (Ray Manchester / Captain Man, Danger Force)
- Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- Luca Luhan (Bose / Brainstorm, Danger Force)
- Raphael Alejandro (Matteo Silva, Bunk’d)
- Young Dylan (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)
Favorite Female TV Star (Family)
- Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Marvel Studios’ WandaVision)
- Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)
- Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso, Cobra Kai)
- Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly)
- Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)
- Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson, Black-ish, Grown-ish)
Favorite Male TV Star (Family)
- Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)
- Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)
- Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)
- Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson, iCarly)
- Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)
- Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Marvel Studios’ Loki)
Favorite Movie
- Cinderella
- Clifford the Big Red Dog
- Disney’s Jungle Cruise
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Tom & Jerry: The Movie
Favorite Movie Actress
- Angelina Jolie (Thena, Marvel Studios’ Eternals)
- Camila Cabello (Cinderella, Cinderella)
- Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton, Disney’s Jungle Cruise)
- Emma Stone (Estella / Cruella, Disney’s Cruella)
- Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Marvel Studios’ Black Widow)
- Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home | Chani, Dune)
Favorite Movie Actor
- Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff, Disney’s Jungle Cruise | John Hartley, Red Notice)
- John Cena (Jakob Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)
- LeBron James (LeBron James, Space Jam: A New Legacy)
- Ryan Reynolds (Guy, Free Guy | Nolan Booth, Red Notice)
- Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home)
- Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto, F9: The Fast Saga)
Favorite Animated Movie
- Disney and Pixar’s Luca
- Disney’s Encanto
- PAW Patrol: The Movie
- Sing 2
- The Boss Baby: Family Business
- The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie
- Awkwafina (Otto, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run | Sisu, Raya and the Last Dragon)
- Charlize Theron (Morticia Addams, The Addams Family 2)
- Keanu Reeves (Sage, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)
- Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, Sing 2)
- Scarlett Johansson (Ash, Sing 2)
- Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)
Favorite Female Musical Artist
- Adele
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Cardi B
- Lady Gaga
- Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Musical Artist
- Bruno Mars
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Shawn Mendes
- The Weeknd
Favorite Music Group
- Black Eyed Peas
- BTS
- Florida Georgia Line
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
- Migos
Favorite Musical Collaboration
- “Beautiful Mistakes” – Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion
- “Best Friend” – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
- “Leave Before You Love Me” – Marshmello & Jonas Brothers
- “Rumors” – Lizzo featuring Cardi B
- “Save Your Tears” – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande
- “STAY” – The Kid LaROI & Justin Bieber
Favorite Global Music Star
- Adele (UK)
- Camilo (Latin America)
- Tones and I (Australia)
- Tems (Africa)
- BTS (Asia)
- Rosalía (Europe)
- Olivia Rodrigo (North America)
Favorite Song
- “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” – Taylor Swift
- “Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran
- “Easy On Me” – Adele
- “Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
- “Take My Breath” – The Weeknd
- “Up” – Cardi B
Favorite Breakout Artist
- Chlöe
- Glass Animals
- Jack Harlow
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
- Walker Hayes
Favorite Album
- 30 – Adele
- Certified Lover Boy – Drake
- Fearless (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Justice – Justin Bieber
- Red (Taylor’s version) – Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Creator
- Austin Creed
- MrBeast
- Ninja
- Ryan’s World
- Spencer X
- Unspeakable
Favorite Female Creator
- Addison Rae
- Charli D’Amelio
- Emma Chamberlain
- Kids Diana Show
- Lexi Rivera
- Miranda Sings
Favorite Female Sports Star
- Candace Parker
- Chloe Kim
- Naomi Osaka
- Sasha Banks
- Serena Williams
- Simone Biles
Favorite Male Sports Star
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- LeBron James
- Patrick Mahomes II
- Shaun White
- Stephen Curry
- Tom Brady
Favorite Video Game
- Brookhaven
- Minecraft
- Just Dance 2022
- Mario Party Superstars
