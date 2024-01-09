Marvel Producer Teases Charlie Cox's "Incredible" Daredevil Appearance in Echo

The Marvel Cinematic Universe returns to Disney+ this week with the series premiere of Marvel's Echo. The new series, picking up with Maya Lopez after the events of Hawkeye, will pit the heroine against Kingpin. In addition to Vincent D'Onofrio's ultra popular villain returning, Echo will also include Charlie Cox's Daredevil, who has already popped up in Marvel Studios projects like She-Hulk and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Daredevil's appearance in Echo doesn't appear to be a long one, but those involved with the show are excited about it nonetheless. At Echo's premiere on Monday night, producer Brad Winderbaum opened up about Cox's cameo in the show, going as far as to call it one of the best Marvel has ever done.

"The Daredevil scene is one of the best cameos we've done in a Marvel show or movie," Winderbaum said. "It's not just thrown in there. It's fundamental to her journey as a character. Her fight with Daredevil represents a huge triumph for Maya Lopez that finally catches the eye of Kingpin and contextualizes her in a certain way in his criminal empire. So it's important and it's incredible."

“It’s incredible”: ‘Echo’ executive producer Brad Winderbaum teases of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil in #Echo pic.twitter.com/i9R4gdN24p — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 9, 2024

As we knew from the initial Echo trailer, Daredevil would be appearing in some sort of fight against the titular hero. As Winderbaum mentioned, that fight will likely do a lot for the relationship between Echo and Kingpin. In addition to setting in motion the events of this series, it could also have major influence over the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series.

Starring Alaqua Cox, all five episodes of Echo will debut exclusively on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9th. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon.

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers of Echo. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.