Echo Cinematographer Has Worrisome Update About Season 2 Plans

Earlier this month, Echo debuted to rave reviews on both Disney+ and Hulu. The series marked a seismic shift for the storytelling of Marvel Studios, becoming the first TV-MA released from the Burbank-based production house. Not only that, but it was the studio's first earnest stab at street-level storytelling, throwing larger connections to the Marvel Cinematic Universe aside in favor of self-contained, intimate storytelling.

Even though the series has been a hit with critics and fans alike, it has yet to be seen if the show will ever receive a second season. In fact, some of the crew involved in the production of the series are unsure if Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez will get her chance to shine in a sophomore outing at all.

"I'm not sure about that," Echo cinematographer Kira Kelly said in a new chat with The Direct. "I feel like the world—You know, anything that we can see Alaqua [Cox] would be amazing. Whether it's another season for her or whether or not she's in the Daredevil show coming up or any other show. I would just love any excuse to see Alaqua perform again."

Echo also marked the first time something was released under Marvel Studios' Marvel Spotlight banner, an extension of the brand given to films and shows that don't connect with the franchise's ongoing storytelling efforts. Given the nature of the characters involved, it's possible other street-level shows like Wonder Man and Daredevil: Born Again will find themselves as Marvel Spotlight release as well.

Starring Alaqua Cox, all five episodes of Echo debuted exclusively on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9th. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon.

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers of Echo. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.