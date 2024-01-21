Echo Star Alaqua Cox Found Out About the Show's Success Through a Text From Kevin Feige

Echo is now available to watch on Disney+ and Hulu, and the show debuted as #1 on both streaming platforms. The show currently has a 74% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, and it appears fans are really resonating with Maya. In fact, there are already rumors that Marvel Studios is working on the character's next MCU appearance. Cox first played Maya in Hawkeye, and it marked her very first acting role. Cox has been talking a lot about her whirlwind journey with Marvel, and recently spoke to Yahoo! about avoiding criticisms on the Internet, and revealed how she found out about the show's streaming success.

"I definitely felt the pressure, absolutely," Cox said about her first starring role. "But with the help of people on set and from Marvel themselves, they said, 'You're going to do so great.'"

"I didn't even know that until Kevin Feige himself texted me that night and said, 'Hey, congratulations on hitting No. 1 on Hulu and Disney+,'" Cox added. "I wanted to throw my phone across the room because that's how excited I was."

"If I go through any of the comments sections, that is a bad habit of mine," she added when asked about any negativity online. "I will get lost in it."

Alaqua Cox Reveals What She Wants Next For Maya:

During a recent interview with Deadline, Cox shared her hopes for Maya's future and revealed she would like to see her join the Avengers.

"I hope that she doesn't go back to New York City," Cox explained. "I really hope not, personally, because it's just a horrible place for her to be [with] all those traumatic memories she has growing up, now that she's able to reconnect and open up more with her blood-related family, and she realized that they never left her side. She was gone for so many years. She ignored so many texts and phone calls and letters but the second she got back to Oklahoma, they wanted her right back. They were not resistant at all. It makes her realize 'Wow, my family has always been there for me.' I want Maya to reconnect with her family and get rid of New York and what happened in in New York and Kingpin, but we'll see what happens."

Cox added, "Honestly, I wouldn't mind if Maya joined the Avengers. I think it would be so amazing to cross paths with other superheroes. I would love that. I think would be very fun. I think be great to work with Mark Ruffalo, the Hulk. I love him as an actor and a person, because Mark is a huge advocate for Indigenous women. And he's from Wisconsin, and I'm from Wisconsin. So we have that in common. But Mark is just an amazing advocate for women, and I think it'd be amazing to work with him. I think that we would have a lot of things to talk about. I can just imagine those conversations already."

Echo is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu and will leave Hulu on April 9th.