How Echo Set Up Bullseye's MCU Return

Bullseye has gone up against the Black Knife Cartel, the villainous group that debuted in Echo.

Bullseye is coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Wilson Bethel reprising the role in Daredevil: Born Again. The character last appeared in the third season of Daredevil, which was set seven to eight years prior to events of Echo. Despite the large leap in time, the Alaqua Cox-starring series may have already teased the return of Bullseye due to the inclusion of a particular group that appeared.

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed the gad guys working for Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) and doing his dirty work belonged to the Black Knife Cartel, a group that has little history in the Marvel source material. Such little history, in fact, they've only gone up against one other in a story: Bullseye.

The group debuted in the first solo Bullseye series, one made by Ed Brisson and Guillermo Sanna Bauza. They'd appear in all five issues of the mini-series, before being set out to sail. They've yet to return to the Marvel Comics canon since, save for the appearance in Echo.

It has yet to be seen which episodes of Daredevil: Born Again Bullseye will appear in, or if he'll be donning a comic-accurate suit when he inevitably appears.

Starring Alaqua Cox, all five episodes of Echo debuted exclusively on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9th. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon.

