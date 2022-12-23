Ellen DeGeneres Posts Tearful Tribute to Stephen "tWitch" Boss

Last week brought the tragic news that DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss had passed away, dying by suicide at the age of 40. Tributes and messages flooded in after his death was confirmed, but one that many have been anticipating has been released with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres posting a video message paying tribute to "tWitch" and encouraging others to check in on their friends and family. Though best known to some fore appearing on the American version of of So You Think You Can Dance, "tWitch" appeared on televisions across the country every day from 2014 to 2022 as the house DJ, executive producer, and co-host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"I just wanted to say that the past 11 days have been really tough for everyone," DeGeneres said in a video posted to social media. "Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it. We'll never make sense of it...The holidays are hard, I think, anyway, but to honor tWitch, the best thing we can do is to laugh and hug each other, and play games, and dance and sing. That's the way we honor him. We do the things that he loved to do.... And I know it seems hard. It seems impossible. But that's how we honor him. We hug each other and tell each other we love each other, and let people know that we're there for them. Check in on people."

DeGeneres added, "I know it's not a happy holiday, but he was pure light. If you knew him, you knew that. If you didn't know him, you saw it. Let's honor him and think about him and send love to one another."

In addition to his television appearances as himself, Boss also appeared on the big screen as well. Previously he appeared as Jason in the Step Up movies and had a part in the Channing Tatum-sequel Magic Mike XXL as well. Disney+ fans will recognize Boss and his wife Allison Holker from Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings. The show focused on couples getting their dream weddings at Disney destinations. It had been running for a couple of seasons with a Holiday special. US Weekly talked to the couple about their hosting stint on the show.

(H/T Deadline)

(Cover Photo by: Mike Rozman/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)