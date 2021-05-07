Elon Musk Promises to Be Good for Mother's Day SNL

✖

Elon Musk is hosting Saturday Night Live and he’s promised to be on his best behavior for this week’s episode. Miley Cyrus and the Tesla boss were in a promo for their appearance on NBC this weekend. Both have a bit of a reputation for not playing by the rules, but the prospect of their mothers showing up quickly put a stop to that. Musk actually mimes being shocked at the idea pretty well. Whether that’s true or not, it’s going to be a wild night for the show. The announcement of Musk as a host caused a veritable firestorm on social media. A lot of opinions started flying about the idea of a billionaire hosting Saturday Night Live despite not having a background in comedy or acting really. Some cast members also weighed in and the discussion continued. But, we’re going to see what Musk’s got on Saturday and there will absolutely be something to talk about.

ELON MUSK. MILEY CYRUS.

THIS SATURDAY pic.twitter.com/6miGBj90XJ — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 7, 2021

“Hi, I’m Elon Musk and I’m hosting SNL this week with musical guest Miley Cyrus,” he began. “And, I’m a wild card, so there’s no telling what I might do.” Cyrus interjects with a quick jab at “rules, no thanks!”

When reminded that this would be a Mother’s Day show and their mothers would be there, Musk offered that he and the pop star would be “good-ish”

SNL star Pete Davidson has taken a sort of joking approach to the entire debacle. He appeared on Seth Myers this week and kind of defended Musk.

"I don't know why people are freaking out," Davidson explained. "They're like, 'Oh I can't believe that Elon Musk is hosting!' And I'm like, the guy that makes the earth better kinda and makes cool things and sends people to Mars?"

Michael Che also appeared on the Late Night program and voiced his excitement for the entire thing, "That's gonna be exciting, too. He's the richest man in the world, how could you not be excited for that?"

Are you excited for Elon Musk this weekend? Let us know in the comments!