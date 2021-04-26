Two Saturday Night Live Cast Members Speak Out On Elon Musk Hosting

✖

Elon Musk is hosting the next episode of Saturday Night Live, and not too many people are thrilled about the occasion. In fact, two SNL castmates have already spoken out against the outspoken entrepreneur — and self-proclaimed meme lord — in a pair of social media posts since the news was first announced over the weekend.

SNL fan-favorite Bowen Yang, currently in the midst of his second season in front of the camera at 30 Rock, shared Musk's initial reaction to Instagram. In an Instagram Story slide that's now since disappeared, Yang asked "What the f-ck does this even mean?" while sharing a screenshot of Musk's tweet that read, "Let's find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is."

dying at bowen yang's instagram stories after snl announced elon musk is hosting pic.twitter.com/6VVQ47frkR — megan (@chaoticmlkhotel) April 25, 2021

The other cast member to take the situation on is Andrew Dismukes, a featured player on the show in his first season on the cast. After the news was announced, the comedian shared a picture of Cheri Oteri, saying the SNL icon is the "only CEO" he "wanna do sketch with." Dismukes has written for the show since 2017.

Musk is currently set to make his hosting debut on the live sketch comedy when it returns from a spring break on May 8th. The serial entrepreneur is booked alongside musical Miley Cyrus, who will be returning to the show for the sixth time.

NBC has yet to address the backlash involving Musk's temporary hiring.

It's expected the show will only feature a handful of episodes once it returns before wrapping up Season 46 for good. Unless some major change happens at NBC that no one sees coming, Season 47 will kick off later this year, and the show's cast will be announced at some point later this summer.

The entire cast from Season 45 returned for Season 46, plus it added three new cast members — Dismukes, Lauren Holt, and Punkie Johnson. Ego Nwodim was promoted to repertory status, a similar move Yang or Chloe Fineman might find themselves in after this season wraps due to their rising popularity.