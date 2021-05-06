Elon Musk Thinks Dogecoin Jokes Are #1 Choice for SNL Appearance

Elon Musk thinks that Dogecoin jokes are the number one choice for his Saturday Night Live appearance this weekend. The Internet celebrity’s selection as this week’s host drew a lot of ire on the Internet, but a lot of fans are pumped. He’s also been at the forefront of pushing people toward crypto-currencies after the Gamestop stock short dominated the news cycle in the early parts of 2021. (Note: More information about the negative ecological impact of cryptocurrencies and NFTs is included at the bottom of this article) Well, the Dogecoin fans want SNL to make explicit mention of the meme currency on the show, and are asking Musk about it in person. At this point, you could probably bet on that and some other layup sketches that will be gracing the screen on NBC this weekend. Check out the fervor down below courtesy of @dogeallnight.

If you somehow didn’t know the Tesla figurehead will be there for all the shenanigans at 30 Rock. Cast members didn’t seem too thrilled at the prospect of Musk being the host and let themselves be heard on social media. The social media figure even started asking some of those fans for “skit” ideas on Twitter.

"Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do?" the SpaceX boss asked his legion of followers. In his accompanying thread, there were some ideas that could conceivably make their way to television. Irony Man, a superhero parody centering on the Marvel comics hero seems fine. Tony Stark gets compared to Elon quite often. (Also that Robert Downey Jr. moment in Iron Man 2 springs to mind…)

Another particularly weird moment would be Baby Shark and Shark Tank being fused together. Whatever else makes the cut, NBC has already assured itself that a lot of people will be tuning in to see one of their favorite celebrities or to root against the Tesla founder. Season 46 of the show is in the home stretch and there could only be a few installments left until the end.

(Note: Many critics point to the ecologic toll of NFTs, cryptocurrencies and other such technologies as having a disastrous effect on the planet and exacerbating climate problems. You can read more about that here)

Do you want to see a Dogecoin joke in this week’s SNL? Let us know down in the comments!