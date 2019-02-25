Emilia Clarke Makes ‘Game of Thrones’ Dragon Joke During Oscars

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke may have scored one of the best moments of the 2019 Oscars, in her limited time on stage. Clarke was at the Academy Awards to introduce singer Jennifer Hudson, who was singing the song “I’ll Fight” from the soundtrack to Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic, On the Basis of Sex.

Ever outspoken actress/activist, Emilia Clarke took the occasion of the Oscars stage to both praise RBG – and work in a little Game of Thrones humor:

Telling real-life Ruth Bader Ginsburg that she can borrow Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons whenever needed, is the sort of biting-yet-friendly political wit that is the signature of British culture. In that statement, Clarke speaks to the surge of support that RBG has seen in the last year – not just because of her biopic movie, but also because of her now extremely pivotal and important place on the US Supreme Court, which has seen a very public shift towards the right-wing conservative side of the spectrum in the last few years.

On the Basis of Sex has come along to ride the wave of women’s socio-political movements, which have made a modern-day heroine out of RBG. The movie was by no means a box office smash ($27 Million worldwide), and it didn’t nab the biggest awards attention, but it’s definitely taking on a cult status alongside RBS – if you can can’t tell from the fact that na actress on one of the biggest TV shows of our time giving it bigger recognition.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on April 14th.

