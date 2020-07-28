Emmy Awards 2020: Stranger Things Nominated For Best Drama Series

✖

The Emmy Awards Nominations are now live, and there are already several fan favorites making the list of nominees. That includes Netflix's beloved Stranger Things series, which has earned a nomination in the Best Drama Series category. This was a nomination for season 3 of Stranger Things, while season 4's release date is unknown. As for the competition, it's pretty stacked, going against The Crown (Netflix), Better Caul Saul (AMC), The Mandalorian (Disney+), Killing Eve (BBC America), The Succession (HBO), Ozark (Netflix), and The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu). The Mandalorian carries several nominations, but this is a big one, and titles like The Crown, Ozark, and The Succession could also very well walk away with the win, so we'll have to wait and see how things play out.

You can check out some of the other category nominations below, which include Watchmen, The Good Place, Curb Your Enthusiasm, What We Do In The Shadows, and more.

Best Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Best Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Schitt's Creek (Pop)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)

Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)

Paul Mescal (Normal People)

Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Regina King (Watchmen)

Octavia Spencer (Self Made)

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Once all the nominations are announced, final round voting will begin and will be concluded on August 31st. The winners will be announced on the Emmy Awards presentation on ABC September 20th in a special hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who is also executive producing the all virtual affair with Reginald Hudlin.

You can find the official description for Stranger Things below.

"It's 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer's heating up. School's out, there's a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group's dynamic, and they'll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town's threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they'll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear."

