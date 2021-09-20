Emmys 2021: Ewan McGregor Wins Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards occurred on Sunday night, paying tribute to the past year of the world of television. The proceedings honored a number of standout acting performances, including Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie. The category was packed with noteworthy nominees — but only one could take home the trophy. Ewan McGregor won the award for Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie, for his role as Roy Halston in Netflix’s Halston. The category also included Paul Bettany from WandaVision, Hugh Grant from The Undoing, Lin-Manuel Miranda from Hamilton, and Leslie Odom Jr. from Hamilton.

Halston tells the story of a man who leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that’s synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era.

“I didn’t know Dan Minahan and I didn’t know Halston,” McGregor said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year. “I was just really taken with the presentation. He showed me all these photographs of Halston and the people in his circle – Liza Minnelli, [jewelry designer] Elsa Peretti, [his lover] Victor Hugo. And I could tell instantly from the photographs: I wanted to play him. Just something about the way he holds himself, something in his eyes.”

“I would say I managed to have the career I started out wanting in the first place. I’ve been involved in some big, silly stuff; but also lots of important stuff; and some little, silly stuff; and big, important stuff,” McGregor added. “I’ve been very lucky.”

In addition to McGregor, Halston also stars Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli, Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti, Gian Franco Rodriguez as Victor Hugo, David Pittu as Joe Eula, Vera Farmiga as Adele, and Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher. The series is based on the book Simply Halston by Steven Gaines.

