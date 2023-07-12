Emmys 2023: House of the Dragon Nominated For Best Drama

House of the Dragon just got an Emmy nomination on Wednesday afternoon. The Max and HBO prequel series gets some love in the Best Drama category. It will have a lot of competition in that arena as the Game of Thrones series is stacked up against Disney+'s Andor, Netflix's The Crown, AMC's beloved Better Call Saul, Showtime's Yellowjackets, and HBO bandmates The Last of Us, Succession and The White Lotus. That's some of the strongest TV out there, but House of the Dragon could manage to bring this one home. So, now the wait is on to see if the first big hit of the David Zaslav regime can measure up to the other nominees.

Comicbook.com's Jamie Lovett reviewed the first season of House of the Dragon for the site. In his write-up, he praised the lower-scale drama of the Game of Thrones prequel. In revisiting Westeros, the creators wisely chose to circle the family drama, rather than depend on shock value or the wide-reaching intrigue of the first series.

"Viewers first visited Westeros via a sweeping, epic saga, bouncing back and forth between half a dozen subplots set in many locations. House of the Dragon presents itself as a focused drama set almost entirely within the walls of the Red Keep," Lovett wrote. "Where much of Game of Thrones' plot is motivated by the, at times, cartoonish ambitions of its cast of characters, House of the Dragon is more intimate and built on complex and conflicting relationships. It's a story of clashing emotions, family bonds, and familiarity amidst comings of age, made infinitely more complicated by the responsibility of royalty."

