House of the Dragon Season 2 Premiere Date Unchanged by Writer's Strike

HBO has been hard at work developing the second season of their hit series and Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, with not even the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike stopping them. House of the Dragon's second season remains unbothered by the WGA strike, and it is unlikely to be as the scripts for the series have already been completed and everything seems to be staying on track. Fans have been wondering if the WGA strike would still end up effecting the release date for the series, whether it'd be through the need for additional ADR or something else like improvisation. But it seems that the series is still on track for its projected release date. According to a new report from Variety, House of the Dragon Season 2 is still on track to be released in summer 2024.

Game of Thrones Creator on House of the Dragon Filming Through Writers Strike

"The second season of House of the Dragon started filming April 11 and will continue in London and Wales," franchise creator George R.R. Martin previously revealed. "The scripts for the eight S2 episodes were all finished months ago, long before the strike began. Every episode has gone through four or five drafts and numerous rounds of revisions, to address HBO notes, my notes, budget concerns, etc. There will be no further revisions. The writers have done their jobs; the rest is in the hands of the directors, cast and crew... and of course the dragons."

"I'm excited to pick up where we left off," showrunner Ryan Condal said in a recent interview. "Now we get to fall into the more traditional rhythms of storytelling and Game of Thrones. We've always talked about this particular tale, George [R.R. Martin] has too, of being a Shakespearean or Greek tragedy. This series is very much about a house tearing itself apart from within. Now that all those pieces have been set on the board, I'm really excited to tell the next chapter, to see what happens now that Viserys is gone and no longer keeping a lid on things."

What is House of the Dragon about?

The series is described as follows, "House of the Dragon finds the Targaryen dynasty at the absolute apex of its power, with more than 15 dragons under their yoke. Most empires-real and imagined-crumble from such heights. In the case of the Targaryens, their slow fall begins almost 193 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when King Viserys Targaryen breaks with a century of tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra heir to the Iron Throne. But when Viserys later fathers a son, the court is shocked when Rhaenyra retains her status as his heir, and seeds of division sow friction across the realm."

Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans all star in the first season of the Game of Thrones spinoff.

