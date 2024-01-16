2024 Emmys: The Bear Star Jeremy Allen White Wins Lead Actor in a Comedy

Jeremy Allen White was the third actor from The Bear to win an Emmy on Monday night.

Ted Lasso has been a dominant force at the Emmys for the past two years. In addition to taking home the award for Outstanding Comedy Series in both 2021 and 2022, Jason Sudeikis has won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series both years as well. He looked to make it three in a row on Monday night, as the Emmy Awards were broadcast live from Los Angeles and Ted Lasso capped off its award-winning swan song.

Winning the same award three times in a row is immensely difficult, and there have been no guarantees for Sudeikis this year. He was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series alongside Barry's Bill Hader, Shrinking's Jason Segel, The Bear's Jeremy Allen White, and Only Murders in the Building star Martin Short. This year, the streak ended, as Jeremy Allen White took home the award. So far, 2023 is proving to be the year of The Bear.

With Ted Lasso and Barry both ending, this will be the last year SNL alum and good pals Sudeikis and Hader are up for that award for those specific roles.

Comedy Series Emmy Nominees

Heading into Monday night, there were several awards set on recognizing outstanding achievement in comedy on TV. You can check out the nominees for the major comedy series awards below!

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

The Bear

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader – Barry

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

James Marsden – Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams – Shrinking