2024 Emmys: The Bear Star Jeremy Allen White Wins Lead Actor in a Comedy
Jeremy Allen White was the third actor from The Bear to win an Emmy on Monday night.
Ted Lasso has been a dominant force at the Emmys for the past two years. In addition to taking home the award for Outstanding Comedy Series in both 2021 and 2022, Jason Sudeikis has won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series both years as well. He looked to make it three in a row on Monday night, as the Emmy Awards were broadcast live from Los Angeles and Ted Lasso capped off its award-winning swan song.
Winning the same award three times in a row is immensely difficult, and there have been no guarantees for Sudeikis this year. He was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series alongside Barry's Bill Hader, Shrinking's Jason Segel, The Bear's Jeremy Allen White, and Only Murders in the Building star Martin Short. This year, the streak ended, as Jeremy Allen White took home the award. So far, 2023 is proving to be the year of The Bear.
With Ted Lasso and Barry both ending, this will be the last year SNL alum and good pals Sudeikis and Hader are up for that award for those specific roles.
Comedy Series Emmy Nominees
Heading into Monday night, there were several awards set on recognizing outstanding achievement in comedy on TV. You can check out the nominees for the major comedy series awards below!
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
The Bear
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Wednesday
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader – Barry
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan – Barry
Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
James Marsden – Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler – Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams – Shrinking