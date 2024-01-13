Daredevil: Born Again Reportedly Bringing Back Major Marvel Netflix Stars

Two fan-favorite characters will reportedly be appearing in Daredevil: Born Again after all. On Friday, a report from Jeff Sneider indicated that Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll are expected to reprise their Daredevil roles of Foggy Nelson and Karen Page in the upcoming Disney+ reboot. The report does not indicate how many episodes of Daredevil: Born Again either actor will appear in, just that they will return in some capacity. Henson and Woll's returns have yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios. This comes after an early 2023 report from The Hollywood Reporter suggested that neither Henson or Woll were expected to appear in Daredevil: Born Again, months before the series began to be creatively retooled by Marvel Studios last year.

Additionally, the report sheds some light on how Daredevil: Born Again will ultimately be presented, with the series tentatively being split into two nine-episode halves. The existing footage from Daredevil: Born Again reportedly resulted in roughly six episodes, with a new pilot episode and two additional episodes seemingly being added after the creative changes.

Is Daredevil: Born Again Getting Changed?

This past fall, a report revealed that Daredevil: Born Again was beginning to be creatively retooled, a decision made when production paused due to the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike. According to the reporting, Marvel Studios was able to review Born Again's existing footage, which covered multiple episodes, and decide that they are seeking a new creative direction for the show. As a result, previous head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman departed the series.

The directing duo of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who have helmed episodes of Moon Knight and Loki Season 2 for Marvel Studios, are set to direct all remaining episodes of Daredevil: Born Again's first season. Elements from the existing footage will reportedly be repurposed into the finished show, which does not currently have a confirmed release date.

What Is Daredevil: Born Again About?

Daredevil: Born Again will follow the latest battle between Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk / Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). New cast members for the series will include Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini, and Margarita Levieva. Jon Bernthal will also return in his previous role of Frank Castle / The Punisher.

"I think it's definitely a new show. It's not the Netflix show. It's definitely a new show," D'Onofrio told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "I mean, all I can say is that Charlie [Cox] and I are not bored. We are having a great time. We have a great cast, and I think everybody else is having a great time too. Charlie's one of my favorite people, and I know that he comes here every day ready to knock it out of the park and you know how I am, I'm totally into this part, so I'm there for the same reason."

"We're really just delivering. It's a lot of work. Charlie's amazing because he has to do all the stunts and stuff, so he's in constant training and learning different things," D'Onofrio added. "But the scenes are great. I'm trying to skirt around specifics, but I can only say that it is a different show and it feels like a different show."

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ at a later date.