The Office Creator Officially Developing Reboot

A new The Office series is on the way with new characters and a new office.

After years of speculation, work on a follow-up to The Office will soon begin. Trade reports suggest Greg Daniels will open a development room in the coming days to begin workshopping ideas of what viewers can expect from the series. The initial reporting from Deadline says the series won't be a reimagining of the first US-based series, nor will it feature the same characters. Instead, the sequel will explore a different office with a new cast of characters set in the same world as The Office.

It's said the development room will begin workshopping ideas on Tuesday with hopes of pitching an idea that can be picked up to series. Daniels himself has long campaigned for a revival for the series, which found an entirely new life in the world of streaming on Netflix and Peacock.

The writer did express hesitation at revisiting the project at one point, however, as he expressed concern with bringing the series and tarnishing its reputation.

"It was such a perfect thing that I would hesitate to open it up," the writer previously said in a THR profile. "We got the chance to end it the way we wanted to end it. It wasn't like we were interrupted in the middle of a run or something. So in a sense it's completely an artistic whole. But, that said, I don't know, the cast every now and then talks about getting back together in some form, but I don't see it being a reboot like the way Will & Grace was rebooted."

Daniels added, "My biggest concern would be disappointing the fans. People will watch the entire series and then roll right into watching it again, and to me that means we ended it properly."

In a separate interview last year, Daniels addressed rumors that he was already workshopping ideas of what an Office sequel could look like.

"Well, I think that it's very speculative," Daniels said in a chat with Collider at the time. "The fact that it kind of blew up based on one line in a Puck piece was kind of cool, I guess, in the sense that the fans still care a lot. But the thing I would say is, when there's something to announce, I will definitely announce it."

