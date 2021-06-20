#EragonRemake: Author and Fans Roar for New Eragon Adaptation From Disney
Eragon author Christopher Paolini and fans are bringing the thunder to Disney for an #EragonRemake that is a "proper adaptation" of Paolini's fantasy novel series on Disney+. 20th Century Fox adapted Eragon, the first book in Paolini's internationally best-selling series The Inheritance Cycle, into a 2006 live-action feature film starring Ed Speelers, Rachel Weisz, and Jeremy Irons. Grossing a modest $250 million globally from a reported budget of $100 million, Eragon didn't take flight as a franchise despite first-time director Stefan Fangmeier's prediction that books two and three, Eldest and Brisingr, would film back-to-back as one production like Disney's first two Pirates of the Caribbean sequels.
15 years later, Paolini is rallying an army of Alagaësians on social media urging fans to tell Disney that "we want to see a proper Eragon adaptation." The Walt Disney Company acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019, giving control of Eragon to Disney.
At 30,000+ tweets and counting, fans tweeting up a storm are hopeful Disney will properly adapt Eragon after author Rick Riordan announced his own young adult novel series, Percy Jackson & the Olympians, would receive a more faithful adaptation as a live-action series on Disney+. Like Eragon, 20th Century Fox adapted the first Percy Jackson book, The Lightning Thief, into a 2010 feature film that left book fans — and Riordan — disappointed.
Bring the thunder Alagaësians! Let @Disney hear you roar! Use the hashtag #EragonRemake, mention @Disney in the body of the tweet, and let them know we want to see a proper Eragon adaptation!— Christopher Paolini (@paolini) June 20, 2021
Paolini wrote on Reddit that if Disney reboots Eragon, the books are likely to be adapted as a series on Disney+ instead of another feature film.
"I'm pushing very hard [for a new adaptation] and there are some movements online to do a tweet storm or get a hashtag trending and see if we can get Disney's attention," Paolini told the Flights Through Alagaësia podcast last month. "And the thing is, that stuff does work. It really does work. It lets the studio know that there's a fanbase, that they're active, that they're engaged, and that they care about the material."
The Inheritance Cycle is about 15-year-old farm boy Eragon, the first of a new order of Dragon Riders, who joins his dragon ally Saphira in the fight against the tyrannical king of Alagaësia. Here's how fans are calling for an #EragonRemake:
Take Flight
The Inheritance Cycle was my childhood obsession! @Disney— Medieval Florida Man (@dragonheart459) June 20, 2021
Do the #EragonRemake and an army will watch!@paolini pic.twitter.com/XqpxhbQJnR
#EragonRemake! The amount of commitment and love in the community that @paolini has created is amazing. I am so proud of what we are accomplishing. @Disney this is something that needs to happen! It's hard to put into words what this series means to a lot of people. pic.twitter.com/E1QxyCm2BV— Garrett Sorenson (@_GarrettSky_) June 20, 2021
Disney's Eragon
I agree with this. #EragonRemake @Disney https://t.co/CFQSZcVjZD— Christopher Paolini (@paolini) June 20, 2021
PICTURE THIS: It's 2023, a cold winters night, and you're about to watch the best show you've ever seen because @Disney decided to do the #EragonRemake pic.twitter.com/T7CMh1mDKB— David Ballin (@DavidBallin1) June 20, 2021
Fan-Made Concept Art
(2/2) Iconic scene of Arya testing Eragon's skills.— Maxime Bocquier - Concept Artist (@MaxBConceptArt) June 20, 2021
I focused on mood and cinematic feeling I'd like to see in a live action show. Most fans have grown up now and would love seeing a mature, rich & truthful adaptation of our favourite saga.
More about this in a bit, stay tuned!
Saving Eragon
Thanks for saving Percy Jackson, next one is Eragon. A generation between 10-30 is waiting. #EragonRemake @Disney @paolini pic.twitter.com/gQHg68zhhQ— Qumid (@Qumid1) June 20, 2021
Come on we need this eragon was my childhood and a TV series would be amazing @Disney. And so many people would watch it old and new fans alike. #EragonRemake @paolini pic.twitter.com/KNGUSmgnp7— Josiah Blankenship (@JosiahBlankens4) June 20, 2021
Dragons
“Think furnace with wings” - The Hobbit— Jo C (@Jo_Something1) June 20, 2021
Hey @disneyplus people love dragons. Think of much merch the dragons from GoT and The Hobbit sell! Get in on that with an #EragonRemake! This epic deserves to be done properly. pic.twitter.com/4OaneMwBhu
#EragonRemake— Alex Deemer (@RollHighD20) June 20, 2021
Please please remake Eragon!!!
A multi season series would be amazing!!! Please!!!!! #EragonRemake @Disney !!!!! pic.twitter.com/6GVfjZSOea
The Next Harry Potter or Lord of the Rings
Soooo important that we get a remake. These books are incredible and deserve a chance to be a bigger series than Harry Potter or LOTR! #EragonRemake @Disney pic.twitter.com/jrmBw7zThA— Chandler Sheatzley (@CSheatzley) June 20, 2021
Would make an awesome show? Absolutely! #EragonRemake @Disney pic.twitter.com/PpYxr0AHs7— sternutaries (@sternutaries) June 20, 2021