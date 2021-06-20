EragonRemake: Author and Fans Roar for New Eragon Adaptation From Disney

Eragon author Christopher Paolini and fans are bringing the thunder to Disney for an #EragonRemake that is a "proper adaptation" of Paolini's fantasy novel series on Disney+. 20th Century Fox adapted Eragon, the first book in Paolini's internationally best-selling series The Inheritance Cycle, into a 2006 live-action feature film starring Ed Speelers, Rachel Weisz, and Jeremy Irons. Grossing a modest $250 million globally from a reported budget of $100 million, Eragon didn't take flight as a franchise despite first-time director Stefan Fangmeier's prediction that books two and three, Eldest and Brisingr, would film back-to-back as one production like Disney's first two Pirates of the Caribbean sequels.

15 years later, Paolini is rallying an army of Alagaësians on social media urging fans to tell Disney that "we want to see a proper Eragon adaptation." The Walt Disney Company acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019, giving control of Eragon to Disney.

At 30,000+ tweets and counting, fans tweeting up a storm are hopeful Disney will properly adapt Eragon after author Rick Riordan announced his own young adult novel series, Percy Jackson & the Olympians, would receive a more faithful adaptation as a live-action series on Disney+. Like Eragon, 20th Century Fox adapted the first Percy Jackson book, The Lightning Thief, into a 2010 feature film that left book fans — and Riordan — disappointed.

Bring the thunder Alagaësians! Let @Disney hear you roar! Use the hashtag #EragonRemake, mention @Disney in the body of the tweet, and let them know we want to see a proper Eragon adaptation!

.

More info here: https://t.co/smmYs9ufPY

.

Music by @dnbnumbra pic.twitter.com/igAv0SeMX1 — Christopher Paolini (@paolini) June 20, 2021

Paolini wrote on Reddit that if Disney reboots Eragon, the books are likely to be adapted as a series on Disney+ instead of another feature film.

"I'm pushing very hard [for a new adaptation] and there are some movements online to do a tweet storm or get a hashtag trending and see if we can get Disney's attention," Paolini told the Flights Through Alagaësia podcast last month. "And the thing is, that stuff does work. It really does work. It lets the studio know that there's a fanbase, that they're active, that they're engaged, and that they care about the material."

The Inheritance Cycle is about 15-year-old farm boy Eragon, the first of a new order of Dragon Riders, who joins his dragon ally Saphira in the fight against the tyrannical king of Alagaësia. Here's how fans are calling for an #EragonRemake: