Euphoria & X-Men Star Eric Dane Dies at 53

Eric Dane, the actor best known for his roles in television’s Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria, has passed away, as well as for his role in X-Men: The Last Stand as Multiple Man. The actor’s death comes almost a year after he revealed that he’d been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. His passing was confirmed in a statement by his publicist. He was 53.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world,” the statement read (via CNN). “Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.

Eric Dane Dies at 53

Dane is perhaps best known for his role as Dr. Mark Sloan on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy where he was a fixture of the series for seasons three through nine before appearing once more during the long-running series’ 17th season. Outside of Grey’s, the actor had an extensive television career, beginning with roles on The Wonder Years and Roseanne in the 1990s and appearing on Charmed for two seasons as well. After Grey’s, he starred in TNT’s action-drama series The Last Ship for five seasons.

More recently, Dane was a standout on HBO’s hit series Euphoria, playing Cal Jacobs, the stern and emotionally cold father of Jacob Elordi’s character, Nate, who is leading a double life as a closeted bisexual man meeting people online for anonymous sex. Dane appeared in both the first and second season of the series and is listed as appearing in the much anticipated third and final season set to premiere on April 12th.

“It’s been freeing for me to play this role,” Dane said of Cal in 2022. “There’s a lot of asked of me in this role and the expectations are high. It’s incumbent on me to hit every note because Cal lives such a fragile kind of existence. This guy teeters on what is morally acceptable and what is legally acceptable. So, it’s important that I hit all the notes because otherwise he can so easily be misunderstood. There’s a humanity to his character that I hope comes out.”

Beyond his television career, Dane made several memorable appearances, appearing in 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand as Jamie Madrox/Multiple Man and in 2024’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die where he played James McGrath, a former U.S. Army Ranger Staff Sergeant turned criminal and main villain for the action film.

Our thoughts go out to Dane’s friends and family during this time.