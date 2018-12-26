Every Cast Member From ‘Friends’ Still Makes $20 Million a Year

Looking for an easy way to be set for life? Just star on a hit sitcom for ten years!

The cast of Friends dominated NBC from 1994-2004 and their paychecks were always a big topic of discussion when the show was airing. Despite it being 14 years later, people are still talking about the money being made by Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

According to a recent post on the subreddit r/televisionm, a “television community for news, user discussion, reviews, video clips and more” that has over 15 million subscribers, the cast of Friends is still making bank on the television series.

“Friends: The show that keeps on giving — All six cast members still make $20 million a year each, since the show still brings in $1 billion annually for Warner Bros. They could get even more thanks to a new Netflix deal,” u/itsmyusersname writes.

Attached was a Market Place article, which explains how the cast of Friends began their hit careers making $22,500 per episode and by the end of the series run, they were making a whopping $1 million per episode. Since the show is still in syndication, the actors are still raking in money from it.

Recently, Friends hit the news when Netflix announced they were taking the series off the streaming service. However, the backlash was so intense, Netflix ended up paying about $80 million to continue licensing through 2019. It’s unclear if the show will remain on the site after that, however, The Hollywood Reporter reports that this could be a part of a multiyear deal.

While the cast of Friends is still working today, they certainly could afford to retire. According to a recent post from Insider, their individual net worth’s are pretty impressive. Lisa Kudrow’s is estimated at $70 million, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry are about $80 million, David Schwimmer’s is estimated to be $85 million, Courtney Cox is $120 million, and Jennifer Aniston (unsurprisingly) comes out on top with $220 million.

The careers of the Friends cast have had a wide range over the years from failed series to successful ones. Lisa Kudrow had a short ride with The Comeback, which was wildly underrated. Matt LeBlanc hilariously played himself in all five series of the Showtime sitcom Episodes. Mattew Perry starred in short-lived shows such as Aaron Sorkin‘s Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip as well as The Odd Couple reboot alongside Thomas Lennon. Schwimmer recently appeared in four episodes of the Will & Grace reboot and is often found in Chicago at Lookingglass Theatre Company, which he co-founded. Courtney Cox found success with six seasons of Cougar Town. Jennifer Aniston has had the most consistent movie career, co-starring in various comedies and the occasional dramas. Her most recent film, Dumplin‘, is now streaming on Netflix.

While none of the actors have managed to hit the same level of Friends success, it’s safe to say sitcoms in general have barely managed to re-create the magic that was six New York 20-somethings hanging out and drinking coffee.

Friends is still streaming on Netflix!