Every Episode of Netflix’s Underseen Crime Thriller Are About To Stop Streaming

May is just a few days away, which means a new list of streaming titles is about to hit Netflix. Next month will be a big one as the streamer stocks everything from The Breakfast Club and Remarkably Bright Creatures to every season of NBC’s La Brea and two more seasons of Law & Order. But new arrivals aren’t the only changes coming to Netflix’s streaming library. Next month, as the streamer stocks dozens of new TV shows and movies, Netflix will also lose every episode of its overlooked crime thriller, and it’s not streaming anywhere else.

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If you haven’t seen Black Space yet, you’re quickly running out of time to do so. The Israeli thriller first joined Netflix back in 2021 and is scheduled to leave the platform exactly five years later on May 27th, according to What’s on Netflix. The show, which Netflix acquired the global streaming rights for under a five-year deal, is being removed alongside several other titles as part of monthly licensing changes. Black Space stars Guri Alfi as Rami Davidi, a rogue police detective investigating a school shooting massacre committed by students wearing unicorn masks. When he uncovers a secret, encrypted app called “Black Space” used by students to plan the attack, he reveals a dark, internal conspiracy within the high school.

Black Space Is a Suspenseful Crime Thriller That Deserves To Be Seen

Black Space is a criminally underrated crime drama that offers a gritty look at the aftermath of a school shooting. The show blends teenage drama with intense psychological suspense and has been described as Euphoria mixed with Homeland. Black Space drives deep into the complex, often intense, and dark lives of modern teenagers while also delivering a high-stakes, rapid investigation as Detective Davidi breaks the rules to find the truth. It’s tense, violent, and fast-paced and filled with unexpected plot turns and consistently high tension that make it a binge-worthy murder mystery, but beyond the thriller aspects, the series also explores relevant themes of teenage life, cyberbullying, and the pressures of the digital age.

Black Space didn’t earn enough critic reviews to earn a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score, but all four reviews on the site were positive. Ready Steady Cut’s Daniel Hart wrote that the series “is unavoidably competing against a whole host of solid series, but this is undoubtedly a “hidden gem” that should not be so easily dismissed.” General viewers, meanwhile, lauded it as “suspenseful and never boring” and a quick and easy binge-watch with “a lot of good plot twists.”

Where to Stream Black Space After It Leaves Netflix?

Black Space is a show that you’ll want to watch while you still can. Netflix is the streaming home for the eight-part thriller, which is unavailable to rent or purchase online. Its streaming future after Netflix remains uncertain, and it’s too early to know if it will simply move to a rival platform following its May 27th Netflix removal.

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