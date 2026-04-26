Netflix Releases Full List of New Movies and TV Shows Coming in May 2026

April is winding down and that means summer is getting closer — and May is pretty much here. That also means that it’s time for a new lineup of movie and television offerings on various streaming services. Peacock, Hulu, and even Pluto TV among others have already released their May 2026 new addition lineup and now, Netflix has as well. The month of May looks like it is going to be a solid one for subscribers, particularly for movie fans.

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There are some interesting television additions to Netflix in May, such as all three seasons of La Brea, but it’s movies that reign supreme in this new month lineup. There is genuinely something for everyone in terms of movies in May, including iconic ‘80s classics like The Breakfast Club, the criminally underrated Starship Troopers, and even a new original film, Remarkably Bright Creatures. What to see everything coming to Netflix in May so you can plan ahead? Read on for the full list.

May 1st

Glory

My Dearest Señorita

Son-In-Law

Swapped

13 Going on 30

48 Hrs.

Airport

Airport ’77

Airport 1975

Bad News Bears

The Boss

The Breakfast Club

Burn After Reading

Den of Thieves

Domestic Disturbance

Eat Pray Love

Fried Green Tomatoes

Green Book

Hitch

Home

Jennifer’s Body

Jumanji

Jumping the Broom

La Brea: Seasons 1-3

The Land Before Time

Meet the Parents

Meet the Fockers

Little Fockers

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Ouija

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Pretty Woman

The Proposal

Schindler’s List

Starship Troopers

Trainwreck

Under the Skin

Veronica Mars

Waterworld

May 4th

Dr. Seuss’s Horton!: Season 2

Funny AF with Kevin Hart — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT (semi-final)

Lord of the Flies

May 5th

Funny AF with Kevin Hart — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT (finale)

May 6th

Countdown: Rousey vs. Carano

Love is Blind Poland

Worst Ex Ever: Season 2

May 7th

The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek

Legends

My Dearest Assassin

USA 94: Brazil’s Return to Glory

May 8th

My Royal Nemesis

Remarkably Bright Creatures

Thank You, Next: Season 3

May 10th

The Roast of Kevin Hart — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

May 11th

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Pop Culture Jeopardy!

May 12th

Marty, Life Is Short

Untold UK: Jamie Vardy

May 13th

Between Father and Son

The Bus: A French Football Mutiny

Perfect Match: Season 4

Roosters: Season 2

May 14th

Nemesis

Soul Mate

May 15th

Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine

The Crash

The WONDERfools

May 16th

Black Phone 2

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

May 18th

Abraham Lincoln: Season 1

FDR: Season 1

Grant: Season 1

The Great War

Law and Order: Season 23-24

Navy SEALs: America’s Secret Warriors: Seasons 1-2

Nope

Theodore Roosevelt: Season 1

Thomas Jefferson: Season 1

Washington: Season 1

May 19th

Untold UK: Liverpool’s Miracle of Istanbul

Wanda Sykes: Legacy

May 20th

Carizzma

May 21st

The Boroughs

James.

May 22nd

Canada: Sprint Qualifying (CA) — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Practice 1 (CA) — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie

Ladies First

Mating Season

May 23rd

F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Qualifying (CA) — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Sprint (CA) — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

May 24th

F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Race (CA) — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

May 26th

Untold UK: Vinnie Jones

May 27th

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder: Season 2

My 2 Cents

Room to Move

May 28th

The Four Seasons: Season 2

Murder Mindfully: Season 2

May 29th

Brazil ’70: The Third Star

Calabasas Confidential

Rafa

May 31st

AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Eddie Murphy

The Theory of Everything

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