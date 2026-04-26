Netflix Releases Full List of New Movies and TV Shows Coming in May 2026

April is winding down and that means summer is getting closer — and May is pretty much here. That also means that it’s time for a new lineup of movie and television offerings on various streaming services. Peacock, Hulu, and even Pluto TV among others have already released their May 2026 new addition lineup and now, Netflix has as well. The month of May looks like it is going to be a solid one for subscribers, particularly for movie fans.
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There are some interesting television additions to Netflix in May, such as all three seasons of La Brea, but it’s movies that reign supreme in this new month lineup. There is genuinely something for everyone in terms of movies in May, including iconic ‘80s classics like The Breakfast Club, the criminally underrated Starship Troopers, and even a new original film, Remarkably Bright Creatures. What to see everything coming to Netflix in May so you can plan ahead? Read on for the full list.
May 1st
Glory
My Dearest Señorita
Son-In-Law
Swapped
13 Going on 30
48 Hrs.
Airport
Airport ’77
Airport 1975
Bad News Bears
The Boss
The Breakfast Club
Burn After Reading
Den of Thieves
Domestic Disturbance
Eat Pray Love
Fried Green Tomatoes
Green Book
Hitch
Home
Jennifer’s Body
Jumanji
Jumping the Broom
La Brea: Seasons 1-3
The Land Before Time
Meet the Parents
Meet the Fockers
Little Fockers
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Ouija
Ouija: Origin of Evil
Pretty Woman
The Proposal
Schindler’s List
Starship Troopers
Trainwreck
Under the Skin
Veronica Mars
Waterworld
May 4th
Dr. Seuss’s Horton!: Season 2
Funny AF with Kevin Hart — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT (semi-final)
Lord of the Flies
May 5th
Funny AF with Kevin Hart — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT (finale)
May 6th
Countdown: Rousey vs. Carano
Love is Blind Poland
Worst Ex Ever: Season 2
May 7th
The Chestnut Man: Hide and Seek
Legends
My Dearest Assassin
USA 94: Brazil’s Return to Glory
May 8th
My Royal Nemesis
Remarkably Bright Creatures
Thank You, Next: Season 3
May 10th
The Roast of Kevin Hart — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
May 11th
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Pop Culture Jeopardy!
May 12th
Marty, Life Is Short
Untold UK: Jamie Vardy
May 13th
Between Father and Son
The Bus: A French Football Mutiny
Perfect Match: Season 4
Roosters: Season 2
May 14th
Nemesis
Soul Mate
May 15th
Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine
The Crash
The WONDERfools
May 16th
Black Phone 2
Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
May 18th
Abraham Lincoln: Season 1
FDR: Season 1
Grant: Season 1
The Great War
Law and Order: Season 23-24
Navy SEALs: America’s Secret Warriors: Seasons 1-2
Nope
Theodore Roosevelt: Season 1
Thomas Jefferson: Season 1
Washington: Season 1
May 19th
Untold UK: Liverpool’s Miracle of Istanbul
Wanda Sykes: Legacy
May 20th
Carizzma
May 21st
The Boroughs
James.
May 22nd
Canada: Sprint Qualifying (CA) — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Practice 1 (CA) — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie
Ladies First
Mating Season
May 23rd
F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Qualifying (CA) — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Sprint (CA) — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
May 24th
F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Race (CA) — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
May 26th
Untold UK: Vinnie Jones
May 27th
A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder: Season 2
My 2 Cents
Room to Move
May 28th
The Four Seasons: Season 2
Murder Mindfully: Season 2
May 29th
Brazil ’70: The Third Star
Calabasas Confidential
Rafa
May 31st
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Eddie Murphy
The Theory of Everything
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