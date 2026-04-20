Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Hulu in May 2026

Believe it or not, we’re almost at the end of another month. There is just over a week left in the month of April and in addition to getting deeper into Spring and ever closer to Summer, with May on the near horizon it’s also time to start getting ready for new additions to streaming platforms. To that end, Hulu has released their upcoming additions for May 2026, revealing what television shows and movies that subscribers have to look forward to — and there is plenty.
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For movie fans, May is going to be a great month on Hulu. Just the first few days alone deliver some great watches, including Disney’s Descendants series, a handful of movies in the Star Wars franchise, and The Prestige. In terms of television, May 7th is a huge day with several complete first seasons dropping, notably for 101 Fast Foods That Changed the World, 10 Days That Unexpectedly Changed America, WWE LFG, and WW2 From Space. Want to know everything coming to Hulu in May? Check out the full lineup below!
May 1st
El Encargado: Complete Season 4
Impuros: Complete Season 6
Travis Japan Travel Around The World: Three-Episode Series Premiere
Blood In, Blood Out (1993)
Bride Wars (2009)
Casi El Paraiso (2024)
Con Air (1997)
Coyote Ugly (2000)
The Departed (2006)
Descendants: The Rise of Red (2024)
Disney Descendants (2015)
Disney Descendants 2 (2017)
Disney Descendants 3 (2019)
Holes (2003)
The Infiltrator (2016)
The Internship (2013)
I, Robot (2004)
Joy Ride (2023)
Keeping Up With the Joneses (2016)
The King’s Man (2021)
The Last Duel (2021)
Little Man (2006)
Love And Monsters (2020)
Meet the Spartans (2008)
Minority Report (2002)
Nothing in Common (1986)
November Criminals (2017)
Now Is Good (2013)
One Direction: This Is Us (2013)
Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)
The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)
The Other Guys (2010)
Panic Room (2002)
A Passage to India (1984)
Philadelphia (1993)
The Prestige (2006)
Prospect (2018)
Robots (2005)
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
Sicario (2015)
Spy (2015)
Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977)
Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983)
Stars Fell Again (2023)
Super Troopers (2002)
Take Me Home Tonight (2011)
The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)
War of the Worlds (2005)
White Chicks (2004)
May 2nd
Hallow Road (2025)
May 4th
Medalist: Season 2 Premiere (DUBBED)
May 7th
101 Fast Foods That Changed the World: Complete Season 1
10 Days That Unexpectedly Changed America: Complete Season 1
WWE LFG: Complete Season 1
WW2 From Space: Complete Season 1
May 8th
We Bury The Dead (2025)
May 11th
The Split: Complete Series
Central Intelligence (2016)
May 12th
Abraham’s Boys (2025)
May 14th
FX’s Welcome to Wrexham: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere
May 15th
Lisa Ann Walter: It Was An Accident: Special Premiere
Rivals: Three-Episode Season 2 Premiere
May 18th
Battle of Fates: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
May 20th
Ndrangheta: World Wide Mafia
May 21st
Alien: Romulus (2024)
May 22nd
Arco (2025)
Disney Camp Rock (2008)
Disney Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010)
The Home (2025)
May 26th
Descendent (2025)
May 28th
Deli Boys: Complete Season 2
Afraid (2024)
What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!