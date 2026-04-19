Tubi Is About To Lose a 10/10 Horror Hit (& Its One of the Scariest Movies of the 2020s)

Tubi viewers are running out of time to stream a 10/10 horror experience that is only for the bravest of viewers. The free streamer has a deep catalog of terrifying titles that ranges from cult horror classics like Thirteen Ghosts to underrated films such as Lake Mungo. As that lineup grew in April with the arrival of free streaming titles like Cabin Fever, It Comes at Night, and the original Scream trilogy, a truly terrifying horror movie got moved to the “leaving soon” list.

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Rob Savage’s Zoom-based film Host is one of the scariest movies of all time, and that’s according to science. The movie, about a group of friends who accidentally summon a demonic presence during a virtual séance, has consistently ranked at the top of the Science of Scare Project’s list of most terrifying movies ever since 2021. The study measures the heart rates and stress levels of participants, with the 2025 study placing Host as the second scariest movie after Sinister. But brave souls are running out of time to face their fears, as Host has landed a spot on Tubi’s “leaving soon” list, which typically marks an end-of-the-month removal.

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Host delivers that high volume of scares thanks to its standout, . Filmed entirely over Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic, Savage turned the all-too relatable realities of lockdown into a 57-minute nightmare-inducing tale, using Zoom to make a supernatural intrusion feel more personal, claustrophobic, and immediate. The movie forced viewers to scan multiple windows, looking for changes, shadows, or movement in the background, to anticipate the next scare, building an almost unbearable tension that never let up. And the fact that the actors operated their own cameras, lighting, and makeup made the movie feel incredibly authentic.

The movie leveraged the found footage format to create an absolutely relentless experience where the scares are a shock a minute, and there’s little time to breathe. Now considered a pinnacle of modern found footage horror, Host definitely got its flowers. The movie holds a near-perfect and “Certified Fresh” 98% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, putting it at No. 2 on the review aggregator site’s list of best horror movies of 2020 after the 100%-rated His House. The movie was also a hit with general audiences, earning a 70% score.

Where to Stream Host After It Leaves Tubi?

Horror fans looking for a genuine scare will thankfully still be able to brave Host on other platforms following its Tubi removal, but they will need a subscription. The movie is currently also available to stream on both Netflix and AMC+. There are also online purchase and rental options. It’s also possible that Host will appear on another platform in the near future, but with the major streaming service’s May newsletters not yet released, that’s not guaranteed.

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