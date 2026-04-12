Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (April 13th)

Believe it or not, we’ve made it through not only another week, but we’re now at the midpoint of the month of April. That means not only that it will be May before you know it — complete with fresh updates to what’s coming to streaming next month — but it also means that Netflix is adding new content to its platform this week. While last week was a little light on the new additions, the week ahead looks to be much more packed, with plenty of good things to choose from.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The biggest thing coming to Netflix this week is on the television front with the arrival of Beef season two. That arrives on the streamer on April 16th. There’s also the arrival of the divisive 2025 horror film Him is being added to the platform on April 19th for movie fans. Want to see what else is coming to Netflix this week? Read on for a full list!
Monday, April 13th
Noah Kahan: Out of Body
America: Our Defining Hours
American Godfathers: The Five Families
The Booze, Bets and Sex That Built America
Halloween Ends
The Men Who Build America: Frontiersmen
Tuesday, April 14th
Crooks Season 2
Untold: Jail Blazers
Wednesday, April 15th
Fake Profile Season 3
Made With Love
Million Dollar Secret Season 2
The Law According to Lidia Poet: Season 3
Thursday, April 16th
Beef Season 2
Dandelion
Ronaldinho: The One and Only
Friday, April 17th
180
A Gorilla Story: Told By David Attenborough
Alpha Males Season 5
Roommates
Saturday, April 18th
Denial
We Are All Trying Here
Sunday, April 19th
Him
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