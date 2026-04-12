Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (April 13th)

Believe it or not, we’ve made it through not only another week, but we’re now at the midpoint of the month of April. That means not only that it will be May before you know it — complete with fresh updates to what’s coming to streaming next month — but it also means that Netflix is adding new content to its platform this week. While last week was a little light on the new additions, the week ahead looks to be much more packed, with plenty of good things to choose from.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The biggest thing coming to Netflix this week is on the television front with the arrival of Beef season two. That arrives on the streamer on April 16th. There’s also the arrival of the divisive 2025 horror film Him is being added to the platform on April 19th for movie fans. Want to see what else is coming to Netflix this week? Read on for a full list!

Monday, April 13th

Noah Kahan: Out of Body

America: Our Defining Hours

American Godfathers: The Five Families

The Booze, Bets and Sex That Built America

Halloween Ends

The Men Who Build America: Frontiersmen

Tuesday, April 14th

Crooks Season 2

Untold: Jail Blazers

Wednesday, April 15th

Fake Profile Season 3

Made With Love

Million Dollar Secret Season 2

The Law According to Lidia Poet: Season 3

Thursday, April 16th

Beef Season 2

Dandelion

Ronaldinho: The One and Only

Friday, April 17th

180

A Gorilla Story: Told By David Attenborough

Alpha Males Season 5

Roommates

Saturday, April 18th

Denial

We Are All Trying Here

Sunday, April 19th

Him

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!