Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action Producers Confirm At Least 8 Seasons

It’s been a month since Netflix’s One Piece live-action Season 2 was released, and the hype around the series hasn’t died down at all. After making fans wait for more than two years, the sequel season follows the Straw Hat Pirates’ journey into the Grand Line, where they meet new allies and enemies. Just like the first season, the series made considerable changes from the manga while remaining faithful to the spirit of the story. The second season ends on a major cliffhanger as the Straw Hat Pirates gain a new crew member and head towards Alabasta. The series premiered on March 10th, 2026, and became a worldwide hit almost immediately.

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Following the massive success of the latest season, Netflix began streaming six episodes of a podcast series on March 13th, 2026. It features the cast members and manga creator Eiichiro Oda as they discuss behind-the-scenes moments, Easter eggs, and much more. As fans await the third season, producers Becky Clements and Joe Trancz discuss the future of the series in an interview with IGN. When asked about the possible number of seasons, Clements confirmed there will be at least eight.

One Piece‘s Live-Action Needs Multiple Seasons to Adapt The Story

Image Courtesy of Netflix

When asked if the goal is 16 seasons, Clements comments, “Well, that is again, me being the most aggressive and most optimistic. I think we almost feel like we’ve already broken through season eight, and then we can figure it out from there.”

He also adds that Trancz is more realistic in his approach to the series’ future. Clements says, “He and I are aligned in that I think we have 8 to 10. The 16 is me just wanting to do it all.”

Additionally, Trancz also shares, “I think we all hope, continuing beyond that, but we’re building these characters, we’re building this world. I think none of us wants to say goodbye before we’ve had a chance to continue paying off the things we’ve set up.”

One Piece is one of the longest-running Shonen series of all time. The manga currently has over 1100 chapters, and the story is still far from over. Although the live-action has condensed major parts of the story, it still needs many more seasons to cover the whole manga. However, hoping for 16 or 20 seasons is unrealistic, which is why the producers plan to adapt as much as possible within eight to 10 seasons.

Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action Season 3 Will Be Out in 2027

Image Courtesy of Netflix

The third season has been confirmed to begin streaming in 2027, and the release date will be announced in a few months. It will follow the crew members as they enter Alabasta and face off against one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea. The second season adapts the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Garden Arcs, before teasing the Alabasta Arc. Season 3 is expected to fully adapt the exciting arc, which is a major turning point in the story. It’s going to be far more intense than the previous seasons.

The finale ends on a major cliffhanger where Crocodile, one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, plans his next step while the Straw Hat Pirates make their way towards Alabasta. In order to save Vivi’s kingdom, the crew has to face their most powerful enemy yet. Additionally, the third season will also introduce more members from the Baroque Works, as well as reveal Crocodile’s true goal and the reason he needs Nico Robin’s assistance. The true extent of his plans and the major secret hiding in Alabasta will all be revealed in the upcoming season.

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