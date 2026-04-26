Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (April 27th)

Welcome to the last week of April, friends. There are just a few more days left in the month before the calendar turns over to the month of May, but Netflix still has a few more things to add before we get just that much closer to summer. You definitely don’t want to miss out, especially with what’s coming on the 30th.
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This week, April 30th brings one of the most anticipated releases for Netflix so far this year, Man on Fire. The new, 7-episode adaptation of A.J. Quinnell’s novels arrives on that date starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Friday May 1st will also be a huge day next week as Netflix adds a lot of new movies that you’ll be sure to want to check out so read on for the lineup!
Monday, April 27th
Straight to Hell
Tuesday, April 28th
Je m’appelle Agneta
Million Dollar Secret Season 2
Should I Marry a Murderer?
Thursday, April 30th
Man on Fire
Friday, May 1st
Glory
My Dearest Señorita
Son-In-Law
Swapped
13 Going on 30
48 Hrs.
Airport
Airport ’77
Airport 1975
Bad News Bears
The Boss
The Breakfast Club
Burn After Reading
Den of Thieves
Domestic Disturbance
Eat Pray Love
Fried Green Tomatoes
Green Book
Hitch
Home
Jennifer’s Body
Jumanji
Jumping the Broom
La Brea: Seasons 1-3
The Land Before Time
Meet the Parents
Meet the Fockers
Little Fockers
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Ouija
Ouija: Origin of Evil
Pretty Woman
The Proposal
Schindler’s List
Starship Troopers
Trainwreck
Under the Skin
Veronica Mars
Waterworld
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