Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (April 27th)

Welcome to the last week of April, friends. There are just a few more days left in the month before the calendar turns over to the month of May, but Netflix still has a few more things to add before we get just that much closer to summer. You definitely don’t want to miss out, especially with what’s coming on the 30th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This week, April 30th brings one of the most anticipated releases for Netflix so far this year, Man on Fire. The new, 7-episode adaptation of A.J. Quinnell’s novels arrives on that date starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Friday May 1st will also be a huge day next week as Netflix adds a lot of new movies that you’ll be sure to want to check out so read on for the lineup!

Monday, April 27th

Straight to Hell

Tuesday, April 28th

Je m’appelle Agneta

Million Dollar Secret Season 2

Should I Marry a Murderer?

Thursday, April 30th

Man on Fire

Friday, May 1st

Glory

My Dearest Señorita

Son-In-Law

Swapped

13 Going on 30

48 Hrs.

Airport

Airport ’77

Airport 1975

Bad News Bears

The Boss

The Breakfast Club

Burn After Reading

Den of Thieves

Domestic Disturbance

Eat Pray Love

Fried Green Tomatoes

Green Book

Hitch

Home

Jennifer’s Body

Jumanji

Jumping the Broom

La Brea: Seasons 1-3

The Land Before Time

Meet the Parents

Meet the Fockers

Little Fockers

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Ouija

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Pretty Woman

The Proposal

Schindler’s List

Starship Troopers

Trainwreck

Under the Skin

Veronica Mars

Waterworld

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