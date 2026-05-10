Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (May 11th)

Another week is in the books and we’re quickly approaching the middle of May. While the month feels like it is flying by, that means we’re getting ever closer to some of the summer’s biggest movie releases. But, while we wait for those films, there’s streaming to give us plenty to watch and for the upcoming week, Netflix has some great new additions and it’s a solid week with movies and tv series you won’t want to miss.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On the movie side of things, Black Phone 2 is coming to the platform on May 16th. If you’re looking for something a little lighter, the comedy Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris arrives on May 11th. ON the television side of things, the Japanese series Soul Mate arrives on May 14th—and there are plenty of other offerings this week as well. Read on for the list.

Monday, May 11th

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Pop Culture Jeopardy!

Tuesday, May 12th

Marty, Life Is Short

Untold UK: Jamie Vardy

Wednesday, May 13th

Between Father and Son

The Bus: A French Football Mutiny

Perfect Match: Season 4

Roosters: Season 2

Thursday, May 14th

Nemesis

Soul Mate

Friday, May 15th

Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine

The Crash

The WONDERfools

Saturday, May 16th

Black Phone 2

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

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