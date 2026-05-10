Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (May 11th)

Another week is in the books and we’re quickly approaching the middle of May. While the month feels like it is flying by, that means we’re getting ever closer to some of the summer’s biggest movie releases. But, while we wait for those films, there’s streaming to give us plenty to watch and for the upcoming week, Netflix has some great new additions and it’s a solid week with movies and tv series you won’t want to miss.
Videos by ComicBook.com
On the movie side of things, Black Phone 2 is coming to the platform on May 16th. If you’re looking for something a little lighter, the comedy Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris arrives on May 11th. ON the television side of things, the Japanese series Soul Mate arrives on May 14th—and there are plenty of other offerings this week as well. Read on for the list.
Monday, May 11th
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Pop Culture Jeopardy!
Tuesday, May 12th
Marty, Life Is Short
Untold UK: Jamie Vardy
Wednesday, May 13th
Between Father and Son
The Bus: A French Football Mutiny
Perfect Match: Season 4
Roosters: Season 2
Thursday, May 14th
Nemesis
Soul Mate
Friday, May 15th
Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine
The Crash
The WONDERfools
Saturday, May 16th
Black Phone 2
Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
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