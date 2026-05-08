Masters of the Universe Reveals New Footage of One of the Best Villains In The Franchise

Masters of the Universe is a grand franchise full of amazing heroes and villains, though a substantial amount of attention goes to two characters in particular. Those would obviously be the champion of Eternia He-Man and his arch-nemesis Skeletor, and they will clash once again in the upcoming live-action reboot. That said, while Skeletor may be the most prominent villain, he isn’t the only villain worthy of some spotlight, and new footage of the film has given one of the best villains in the franchise another chance to shine.

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Masters of the Universe has revealed a new featurette titled Master of the Screen, and it features a mix of behind-the-scenes footage and new footage from the film. This featurette doesn’t feature as much in the way of new footage as some past ones, but it does give us more footage of the delightfully evil witch Evil-Lyn as she fights with Teela. Evil-Lyn’s battle is intertwined with footage of He-Man’s fight against the Skel-Knights, and you can watch the new footage in the video below.

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Skeletor Gets All The Shine, But Evil-Lyn Is Just As Deadly

Alison Brie stars as ‘Evil-Lyn’ in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE.

Evil-Lyn has been aligned with Skeletor’s forces throughout many interpretations of the franchise, and she is one of his most important allies. Evil-Lyn may not be as outright powerful as Skeletor, but she’s still a massive threat, as she can conjure up devastating storms, transform into shadows, unleash powerful energy blasts, and even summon meteor showers, and those are just a few of the powers at her disposal.

Evil-Lyn isn’t just deadly in terms of power, as she’s one of the most strategic and opportunistic allies in Skeletor’s camp. That’s why there’s often an element of tension between the two, as while she does help Skeletor against He-Man and his allies, she does so while also keeping an eye out for the perfect opportunity to overthrow him and take his throne.

It’s that tense alliance between the two that makes their partnership so compelling, and hopefully, we’ll see some of that at play in the upcoming live-action film. We’ve started to see quite a bit of Skeletor in trailers and footage, but we still only have a few scenes of Evil-Lyn, and two of them are from her battle with Teela, so we can’t wait to see more of Evil-Lyn in action when the movie officially releases.

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5th, 2026.

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