Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (April 29)

The weekend is here and streaming subscribers have a lot to look forward to over the next couple of days. On Sunday, the calendar changes over to May, and the start of a new month always means a horde of movies and TV shows making their way to new streaming services. Before that, many major streaming services are releasing some buzzy original titles to get the weekend kicked off right. Friday, April 29th, saw the end of two of Netflix's most popular original shows. Ozark and Grace and Frankie have both released their very last batch of episodes, leaving the streaming service with some serious holes to fill. The day prior, Paramount+ got a new series started with the debut of The Offer, which tells the story of the making of The Godfather. All three Godfather films were added to the service alongside the new series premiere. Speaking of new original shows, Hulu debuted its latest project on Thursday. Andrew Garfield stars in Under the Banner of Heaven, the chilling series about a grisly murder that rocked a small Mormon community. The series will be released on a weekly basis. You can take a look at all of this weekend's new streaming arrivals below!

Netflix APRIL 28

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Bubble -- NETFLIX ANIME APRIL 29

YOUTH v GOV

Grace and Frankie: Season 7 – The Final Episodes -- NETFLIX SERIES

Honeymoon with My Mother -- NETFLIX FILM

Ozark: Season 4 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Rumspringa -- NETFLIX FILM MAY 1

42

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

40-Love

A River Runs Through It

Are You the One?: Season 6

Blippi Wonders: Season 1

Corpse Bride

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Den of Thieves

Dirty Harry

Empire State

Forrest Gump

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hello, My Name Is Doris

Jackass: The Movie

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3.5

John Q

Menace II Society

Once Upon a Time in America

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Road to Perdition

Seven Years in Tibet

Soul Surfer

Summerland

The Gentlemen

The Lake House

U.S. Marshals (1998)

War of the Worlds

When Harry Met Sally

You've Got Mail

HBO Max APRIL 28

Ana Emilia Show (aka Desafío Influencer con Ana Emilia), Max Original Premiere

DoDo, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Lamput, Season 1-3

Made for Love, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Up Close with Ana Emilia, Max Original Special Premiere

The Way Down: God, Greed, And The Cult Of Gwen Shamblin, Max Original Season 1 Part B Premiere APRIL 29

Snowpiercer, Season 3 APRIL 30

The Blair Witch Project, 1999

House of 1,000 Corpses, 2003

The Devil's Rejects, 2005 MAY 1

Yellowface: Asian Whitewashing and Racism in Hollywood, 2019

47 Ronin, 2013

Assassins, 2020 (HBO)

At Close Range, 1986 (HBO)

An Autumn Afternoon, 1962

The Big Sleep, 1946

Back To School, 1986

Bottle Rocket, 1996

Calladita, 2020 (HBO)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 1968 (HBO)

Child 44, 2015 (HBO)

Chungking Express, 1994

The Color Purple, 1985

Conan The Barbarian, 2011 (HBO)

Devil in A Blue Dress, 1995

Dodes 'Ka-Den, 1970

Domino, 2019 (HBO)

Downhill, 1927

Dragnet Girl, 1933

Early Spring, 1956

Early Summer, 1951

The End of Summer, 1961

Equinox Flower, 1958

Eraser, 1996

Fallen Angels, 1995

Floating Weeds, 1959

FRIDA, 2002 (HBO)

The Fugitive, 1993

Furry Vengeance, 2010 (HBO)

Gang Related, 1997 (HBO)

Good Morning, 1959

Hard Rain, 1998 (HBO)

Hart's War, 2002 (HBO)

High and Low, 1963

Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius, 2001 (HBO)

Julie, 1956

Killers, 2010 (HBO)

Language Lessons, 2021

Love and Baseball, 2021

The Machine That Kills Bad People, 1952

Masters Of The Universe, 1987 (HBO)

The Missing, 2003 (HBO)

The New Guy, 2002 (HBO)

North Dallas Forty, 1979 (HBO)

Not Easily Broken, 2009

The Perks of Being a Wallflower, 2012

Poseidon, 2006

Red Beard, 1965

Ringo and His Golden Pistol, 1966

Rugrats Go Wild, 2003 (HBO)

Rugrats In Paris: The Movie, 2000 (HBO)

The Rugrats Movie, 1998 (HBO)

The Sapphires, 2012 (HBO)

Sense and Sensibility, 1995

Sliding Doors, 1998

St. Elmo's Fire, 1985

The Stepford Wives, 2004 (HBO)

Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, 2009 (Extended Version)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day, 1991 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Tokyo Twilight, 1957

Top Secret!, 1984 (HBO)

Transporter 3, 2008 (HBO)

Unbroken, 2014

Underworld, 2003

Underworld: Awakening, 2012

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, 2009

Welcome to the Dollhouse, 1995

W.E., 2011 (HBO)

What To Expect When You're Expecting, 2012 (HBO)

The Wild Thornberrys Movie, 2002 (HBO)

You, Me and Dupree, 2006

Young Adult, 2011 (HBO)

Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005

Hulu APRIL 28

Under the Banner of Heaven: Series Premiere APRIL 29

CRUSH (2022)

PERMANENT (2017) MAY 1

A BEAUTIFUL MIND (2001)

A RAISIN IN THE SUN (2008)

THE ADJUSTMENT BUREAU (2011)

AFTER EVERYTHING (2018)

THE ANGRIEST MAN IN BROOKLYN (2014)

THE A-TEAM (2010)

THE BIG YEAR (2010)

BILLY MADISON (1995)

THE BOUNTY HUNTER (2010)

THE BREAKFAST CLUB (1985)

BUSCO NOVIO PARA MI MUJER (2016)

CYRUS (2010)

DAZED AND CONFUSED (1993)

DESPICABLE ME (2010)

DESPICABLE ME 2 (2013)

DEUCE BIGALOW: MALE GIGOLO (1999)

DODGEBALL: A TRUE UNDERDOG STORY (2004)

DRAG ME TO HELL (2009)

DUDE, WHERE'S MY CAR? (2000)

EASY A (2010)

EQUITY (2016)

ESCAPE FROM PRETORIA (2020)

FEVER PITCH (2005)

FORGETTING SARAH MARSHALL (2008)

FUN WITH DICK AND JANE (2005)

FUNNY PEOPLE (2009)

GONE (2012)

GRANDMA (2015)

HOT FUZZ (2007)

HOW I LIVE NOW (2013)

THE KARATE KID (2010)

THE LEGEND OF ZORRO (2005)

MARIE ANTOINETTE (2006)

ME, MYSELF AND IRENE (2000)

MO' MONEY (1992)

NOVEMBER CRIMINALS (2017)

NOWHERE TO RUN (1993)

ONCE UPON A TIME IN AMERICA (1984)

ONG BAK (2003)

ONG BAK 2 (2008)

ONG BAK 3 (2010)

OPEN SEASON 2 (2009)

PERSON TO PERSON (2017)

PLEASANTVILLE (1998)

THE POLAR EXPRESS (2004)

PRETTY WOMAN (1990)

THE PROGRAM (1993)

RESIDENT EVIL (2002)

RESIDENT EVIL: APOCALYPSE (2004)

RESIDENT EVIL: EXTINCTION (2007)

RESIDENT EVIL: AFTERLIFE (2010)

RESIDENT EVIL: RETRIBUTION (2012)

ROCK OF AGES (2012)

SAVING FACE (2004)

SAVING PRIVATE PEREZ (2011)

SEVEN YEARS IN TIBET (1997)

STILL ALICE (2014)

STUART LITTLE (1999)

STUART LITTLE 2 (2002)

STUART LITTLE 3: CALL OF THE WILD (2006)

SUPERHERO MOVIE (2008)

TAKE THIS WALTZ (2011)

TAKEN (2009)

THE VOW (2012)

WE OWN THE NIGHT (2007)

WHITE BIRD IN A BLIZZARD (2014)

WHITE MEN CAN'T JUMP (1992)

THE WOLFMAN (2010)

THE YOUNG VICTORIA (2009)

ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE (2005)

Peacock APRIL 28

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)

The Courtship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Smother, Season 2, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)

Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 7 (USA) APRIL 29

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Indycar Barber – Practice

Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Harlequins

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. Newcastle Falcons APRIL 30

The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

HSBC World Rugby Sevens

IMSA Laguna Seca

Indycar – Barber

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premier League – Newcastle v. Liverpool

Premier League – Tottenham v. Leicester City

Premier League – Southampton v. Crystal Palace

Premier League – Wolves v. Brighton

Premier League – Watford v. Burnley

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Norwich City

Premier League – Leeds United v. Manchester City

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby v. Bath Rugby

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Bristol Bears

Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Saracens

Supercross – Denver, CO MAY 1

13 Going on 30, 2004

About a Boy, 2002

The American, 2010

American Gangster, 2007

Armageddon, 1998

Assault on Precinct 13, 2005

Bangkok Dangerous, 2008

The Best Man, 1999

The Blues Brothers, 1980

Bride Wars, 2009

Brown Sugar, 2002

Cat's Eye, 1985

Con Air, 1997

Constantine, 2005

Coyote Ugly, 2000

Creepshow, 1982

Dark Waters, 2019

Die Hard, 1988

Die Hard 2, 1990

Die Hard with a Vengeance, 1995

Disaster Movie, 2008

Dragon: Bruce Lee Story, 1993

Dreamcatcher, 2003

Enemy of the State, 1998

Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, 1998

Flipper, 1996

Head Over Heels, 2001

Housesitter, 1992

Independence Day, 1996

Intolerable Cruelty, 2003

Jarhead, 2005

Johnson Family Vacation, 2004

The Joy Luck Club, 1993

Just Wright, 2010

The Land Before Time, 1988

Land Before Time: Journey of the Brave, 2016

Land of the Lost, 2009

Last Knights, 2015

Leatherheads, 2008

Little Rascals, 1994

Live Free or Die Hard, 2007

Madagascar, 2005

Man on a Ledge, 2012

Midway, 1976

Milk, 2008

The Namesake, 2006

Needful Things, 1993

The Notebook, 2004

The One, 2001

Out of Sight, 1998

Parenthood, 1989

The Peanut Butter Falcon, 2019

Public Enemies, 2009

Ray, 2004

Red Rock West, 1992

Resident Evil, 2002

Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004

Resident Evil: Extinction, 2007

Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010

Resident Evil: Retribution, 2012

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 2017

Rumble Fish, 1983

The Rundown, 2003

Schindler's List, 1993

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 2010

Shrek, 2001

Shrek 2, 2004

Sicario, 2015

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas, 2003

Slap Shot, 1977

Smokey and the Bandit, 1977

Smokey and the Bandit II, 1980

Snatch, 2000

Sweet Home Alabama, 2002

The Talented Mr. Ripley, 1999

Tombstone, 1993

The Transporter, 2002

Twilight, 2008

The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, 2007

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 2005

Woody Woodpecker, 2018

Hatfields and McCoys, Season 1

IMSA Hyundai Monterey SportsCar Championship

IMSA Laguna Seca – Porche Carrera Cup

IMSA Laguna Seca – Lamborghini Super Trofeo

IndyCar Series #4 Barber

Indy Lights – Barber

Premier League – Tottenham v. Leicester City

Premier League – Everton v. Chelsea

Premier League – West Ham United v. Arsenal

Premiership Rugby: London Irish v. Wasps

USFL – NJ Generals v. Philadelphia Stars

Paramount+ APRIL 28

The Godfather

The Godfather, Part II

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone

The Offer premiere