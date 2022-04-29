Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (April 29)
The weekend is here and streaming subscribers have a lot to look forward to over the next couple of days. On Sunday, the calendar changes over to May, and the start of a new month always means a horde of movies and TV shows making their way to new streaming services. Before that, many major streaming services are releasing some buzzy original titles to get the weekend kicked off right.
Friday, April 29th, saw the end of two of Netflix's most popular original shows. Ozark and Grace and Frankie have both released their very last batch of episodes, leaving the streaming service with some serious holes to fill. The day prior, Paramount+ got a new series started with the debut of The Offer, which tells the story of the making of The Godfather. All three Godfather films were added to the service alongside the new series premiere.
Speaking of new original shows, Hulu debuted its latest project on Thursday. Andrew Garfield stars in Under the Banner of Heaven, the chilling series about a grisly murder that rocked a small Mormon community. The series will be released on a weekly basis.
You can take a look at all of this weekend's new streaming arrivals below!
Netflix
APRIL 28
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Bubble -- NETFLIX ANIME
APRIL 29
YOUTH v GOV
Grace and Frankie: Season 7 – The Final Episodes -- NETFLIX SERIES
Honeymoon with My Mother -- NETFLIX FILM
Ozark: Season 4 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Rumspringa -- NETFLIX FILM
MAY 1
42
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
40-Love
A River Runs Through It
Are You the One?: Season 6
Blippi Wonders: Season 1
Corpse Bride
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Den of Thieves
Dirty Harry
Empire State
Forrest Gump
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hello, My Name Is Doris
Jackass: The Movie
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3.5
John Q
Menace II Society
Once Upon a Time in America
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Road to Perdition
Seven Years in Tibet
Soul Surfer
Summerland
The Gentlemen
The Lake House
U.S. Marshals (1998)
War of the Worlds
When Harry Met Sally
You've Got Mail
HBO Max
APRIL 28
Ana Emilia Show (aka Desafío Influencer con Ana Emilia), Max Original Premiere
DoDo, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Lamput, Season 1-3
Made for Love, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Up Close with Ana Emilia, Max Original Special Premiere
The Way Down: God, Greed, And The Cult Of Gwen Shamblin, Max Original Season 1 Part B Premiere
APRIL 29
Snowpiercer, Season 3
APRIL 30
The Blair Witch Project, 1999
House of 1,000 Corpses, 2003
The Devil's Rejects, 2005
MAY 1
Yellowface: Asian Whitewashing and Racism in Hollywood, 2019
47 Ronin, 2013
Assassins, 2020 (HBO)
At Close Range, 1986 (HBO)
An Autumn Afternoon, 1962
The Big Sleep, 1946
Back To School, 1986
Bottle Rocket, 1996
Calladita, 2020 (HBO)
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 1968 (HBO)
Child 44, 2015 (HBO)
Chungking Express, 1994
The Color Purple, 1985
Conan The Barbarian, 2011 (HBO)
Devil in A Blue Dress, 1995
Dodes 'Ka-Den, 1970
Domino, 2019 (HBO)
Downhill, 1927
Dragnet Girl, 1933
Early Spring, 1956
Early Summer, 1951
The End of Summer, 1961
Equinox Flower, 1958
Eraser, 1996
Fallen Angels, 1995
Floating Weeds, 1959
FRIDA, 2002 (HBO)
The Fugitive, 1993
Furry Vengeance, 2010 (HBO)
Gang Related, 1997 (HBO)
Good Morning, 1959
Hard Rain, 1998 (HBO)
Hart's War, 2002 (HBO)
High and Low, 1963
Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius, 2001 (HBO)
Julie, 1956
Killers, 2010 (HBO)
Language Lessons, 2021
Love and Baseball, 2021
The Machine That Kills Bad People, 1952
Masters Of The Universe, 1987 (HBO)
The Missing, 2003 (HBO)
The New Guy, 2002 (HBO)
North Dallas Forty, 1979 (HBO)
Not Easily Broken, 2009
The Perks of Being a Wallflower, 2012
Poseidon, 2006
Red Beard, 1965
Ringo and His Golden Pistol, 1966
Rugrats Go Wild, 2003 (HBO)
Rugrats In Paris: The Movie, 2000 (HBO)
The Rugrats Movie, 1998 (HBO)
The Sapphires, 2012 (HBO)
Sense and Sensibility, 1995
Sliding Doors, 1998
St. Elmo's Fire, 1985
The Stepford Wives, 2004 (HBO)
Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, 2009 (Extended Version)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day, 1991 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Tokyo Twilight, 1957
Top Secret!, 1984 (HBO)
Transporter 3, 2008 (HBO)
Unbroken, 2014
Underworld, 2003
Underworld: Awakening, 2012
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, 2009
Welcome to the Dollhouse, 1995
W.E., 2011 (HBO)
What To Expect When You're Expecting, 2012 (HBO)
The Wild Thornberrys Movie, 2002 (HBO)
You, Me and Dupree, 2006
Young Adult, 2011 (HBO)
Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005
Hulu
APRIL 28
Under the Banner of Heaven: Series Premiere
APRIL 29
CRUSH (2022)
PERMANENT (2017)
MAY 1
A BEAUTIFUL MIND (2001)
A RAISIN IN THE SUN (2008)
THE ADJUSTMENT BUREAU (2011)
AFTER EVERYTHING (2018)
THE ANGRIEST MAN IN BROOKLYN (2014)
THE A-TEAM (2010)
THE BIG YEAR (2010)
BILLY MADISON (1995)
THE BOUNTY HUNTER (2010)
THE BREAKFAST CLUB (1985)
BUSCO NOVIO PARA MI MUJER (2016)
CYRUS (2010)
DAZED AND CONFUSED (1993)
DESPICABLE ME (2010)
DESPICABLE ME 2 (2013)
DEUCE BIGALOW: MALE GIGOLO (1999)
DODGEBALL: A TRUE UNDERDOG STORY (2004)
DRAG ME TO HELL (2009)
DUDE, WHERE'S MY CAR? (2000)
EASY A (2010)
EQUITY (2016)
ESCAPE FROM PRETORIA (2020)
FEVER PITCH (2005)
FORGETTING SARAH MARSHALL (2008)
FUN WITH DICK AND JANE (2005)
FUNNY PEOPLE (2009)
GONE (2012)
GRANDMA (2015)
HOT FUZZ (2007)
HOW I LIVE NOW (2013)
THE KARATE KID (2010)
THE LEGEND OF ZORRO (2005)
MARIE ANTOINETTE (2006)
ME, MYSELF AND IRENE (2000)
MO' MONEY (1992)
NOVEMBER CRIMINALS (2017)
NOWHERE TO RUN (1993)
ONCE UPON A TIME IN AMERICA (1984)
ONG BAK (2003)
ONG BAK 2 (2008)
ONG BAK 3 (2010)
OPEN SEASON 2 (2009)
PERSON TO PERSON (2017)
PLEASANTVILLE (1998)
THE POLAR EXPRESS (2004)
PRETTY WOMAN (1990)
THE PROGRAM (1993)
RESIDENT EVIL (2002)
RESIDENT EVIL: APOCALYPSE (2004)
RESIDENT EVIL: EXTINCTION (2007)
RESIDENT EVIL: AFTERLIFE (2010)
RESIDENT EVIL: RETRIBUTION (2012)
ROCK OF AGES (2012)
SAVING FACE (2004)
SAVING PRIVATE PEREZ (2011)
SEVEN YEARS IN TIBET (1997)
STILL ALICE (2014)
STUART LITTLE (1999)
STUART LITTLE 2 (2002)
STUART LITTLE 3: CALL OF THE WILD (2006)
SUPERHERO MOVIE (2008)
TAKE THIS WALTZ (2011)
TAKEN (2009)
THE VOW (2012)
WE OWN THE NIGHT (2007)
WHITE BIRD IN A BLIZZARD (2014)
WHITE MEN CAN'T JUMP (1992)
THE WOLFMAN (2010)
THE YOUNG VICTORIA (2009)
ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE (2005)
Peacock
APRIL 28
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)
The Courtship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Smother, Season 2, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)
Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 7 (USA)
APRIL 29
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Indycar Barber – Practice
Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Harlequins
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. Newcastle Falcons
APRIL 30
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
HSBC World Rugby Sevens
IMSA Laguna Seca
Indycar – Barber
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premier League – Newcastle v. Liverpool
Premier League – Tottenham v. Leicester City
Premier League – Southampton v. Crystal Palace
Premier League – Wolves v. Brighton
Premier League – Watford v. Burnley
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Norwich City
Premier League – Leeds United v. Manchester City
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby v. Bath Rugby
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Bristol Bears
Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Saracens
Supercross – Denver, CO
MAY 1
13 Going on 30, 2004
About a Boy, 2002
The American, 2010
American Gangster, 2007
Armageddon, 1998
Assault on Precinct 13, 2005
Bangkok Dangerous, 2008
The Best Man, 1999
The Blues Brothers, 1980
Bride Wars, 2009
Brown Sugar, 2002
Cat's Eye, 1985
Con Air, 1997
Constantine, 2005
Coyote Ugly, 2000
Creepshow, 1982
Dark Waters, 2019
Die Hard, 1988
Die Hard 2, 1990
Die Hard with a Vengeance, 1995
Disaster Movie, 2008
Dragon: Bruce Lee Story, 1993
Dreamcatcher, 2003
Enemy of the State, 1998
Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, 1998
Flipper, 1996
Head Over Heels, 2001
Housesitter, 1992
Independence Day, 1996
Intolerable Cruelty, 2003
Jarhead, 2005
Johnson Family Vacation, 2004
The Joy Luck Club, 1993
Just Wright, 2010
The Land Before Time, 1988
Land Before Time: Journey of the Brave, 2016
Land of the Lost, 2009
Last Knights, 2015
Leatherheads, 2008
Little Rascals, 1994
Live Free or Die Hard, 2007
Madagascar, 2005
Man on a Ledge, 2012
Midway, 1976
Milk, 2008
The Namesake, 2006
Needful Things, 1993
The Notebook, 2004
The One, 2001
Out of Sight, 1998
Parenthood, 1989
The Peanut Butter Falcon, 2019
Public Enemies, 2009
Ray, 2004
Red Rock West, 1992
Resident Evil, 2002
Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004
Resident Evil: Extinction, 2007
Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010
Resident Evil: Retribution, 2012
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 2017
Rumble Fish, 1983
The Rundown, 2003
Schindler's List, 1993
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 2010
Shrek, 2001
Shrek 2, 2004
Sicario, 2015
Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas, 2003
Slap Shot, 1977
Smokey and the Bandit, 1977
Smokey and the Bandit II, 1980
Snatch, 2000
Sweet Home Alabama, 2002
The Talented Mr. Ripley, 1999
Tombstone, 1993
The Transporter, 2002
Twilight, 2008
The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, 2007
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 2005
Woody Woodpecker, 2018
Hatfields and McCoys, Season 1
IMSA Hyundai Monterey SportsCar Championship
IMSA Laguna Seca – Porche Carrera Cup
IMSA Laguna Seca – Lamborghini Super Trofeo
IndyCar Series #4 Barber
Indy Lights – Barber
Premier League – Tottenham v. Leicester City
Premier League – Everton v. Chelsea
Premier League – West Ham United v. Arsenal
Premiership Rugby: London Irish v. Wasps
USFL – NJ Generals v. Philadelphia Stars
Paramount+
APRIL 28
The Godfather
The Godfather, Part II
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
The Offer premiere
Prime Video
APRIL 28
Bang Bang Baby S1 (2022)
APRIL 29
Undone (2022)
I Love America (2022)
APRIL 30
Independence Day (1996)
Tombstone (1993)
Open Range (2003)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)
The Guardian (2006)
Office Space (1999)
Enemy Of The State (1998)
Taken (2008)
Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)
Hitman (2007)
Red Tails (2012)
Sideways (2021)
Tooth Fairy 2 (2012)
Courage Under Fire (1996)
Pearl Harbor (2001)
Fat Albert (2004)
Lucky Number Slevin (2006)
The Angriest Man In Brooklyn (2014)
Tangerine (2015)
Europa Report (2013)
Blackfish (2013)
Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)
Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)
Fargo (1996)
Valley Girl (1983)
The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999)
Platoon (1986)
The Woods (2006)
Bad Influence (1990)
The Namesake (2007)
Crank (2006)
Mamma Mia! (2008)
Shrek (2001)
Shrek 2 (2004)
Battleship (2012)
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008)
Don't Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood (1996)
Field Of Dreams (1989)
Road To Perdition (2002)
Eye For An Eye (1996)
Zero Dark Thirty (2013)
A League Of Their Own (1992)
The Ugly Truth (2009)
Blue Clues S1 (1999)