Exclusive: Serial Box Presents Key Art for Their Orphan Black Audio Drama

Serial Box, the same folks who recently announced that they will be rolling out some audio dramas set in the Arrowverse, have provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at the key art from their upcoming Orphan Black: The Next Chapter, which is a canonical sequel to the fan-favorite BBC America series starring Tatiana Maslany. You can see the image below. While Orphan Black had stories that were released in comics form following the end of the series, the audio drama is especially exciting for fans, because Maslany, the Emmy award-winning star of Orphan Black, is narrating the new audio continuation of the series. You can check it out here.

You can hear a short sample of the series in the video embedded above. Orphan Black: The Next Chapter will be showrun by Malka Older, with Mishell Baker, Lindsay Smith, Heli Kennedy, Madeline Ashby and E.C. Myers serving as series writers. The writers’ room approach, according to the company, lets it release serialized fiction five times faster than a traditional book. This marks just the latest expansion of sorts for the Orphan Black world, with an in-universe TV spinoff in the works at AMC since earlier this year.

Here’s the official synopsis for the audio drama: Two years after the show went off the air, Orphan Black (BBC America and Boat Rocker Media) is back with The Next Chapter, which picks up the story eight years in the future and features many of the same characters. The show wrapped with the destruction of the clone program, Project Leda. Since their victory, the sestras — Sarah, Alison, Cosima, and those they love, have been free to live quiet, anonymous lives. But the cost has been high. All of them are living less-than-full lives in order to protect themselves and each other. Everything changes when the sestras discover that there are more clones out there.

“We are delighted to be able to extend the Orphan Black franchise through this new and innovative partnership with Serial Box,” Ivan Schneeberg and David Fortier, Boat Rocker’s co-executive chairmen and executive producers of Orphan Black, said in a joint statement. “Orphan Black‘s devoted fans will now get more of what they love on this exciting listening and reading platform.”

As fans of the show will surely remember, the series finale left its “Clone Club” (all played by Maslany) in some pretty significant endgames, which give The Next Chapter some interesting footing to go off of. Sarah was able to begin to process her anxieties and live a comfortable life with her family, while Helena wrote a memoir called Orphan Black and began to raise her baby twin boys. Allison was able to embrace a more free-spirited approach to her suburban life, while Rachel was able to become her own person in a life of solitude.

Cosima and her girlfriend Delphine (Evelyne Brochu) were given the full list of 274 female Leda clones, which sent them on a globe-trotting quest to vaccinate them against a potential respiratory disease. This plotline was set to be explored in the Orphan Black: Crazy Science comic spinoff, which was canceled last summer. The statement about The Next Chapter suggests that Cophine “definitely plays a big part in the story”, although it is unclear if Brochu will reprise her role.

Orphan Black: The Next Chapter is set to be available later this summer, exclusively through Serial Box.