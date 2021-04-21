Fairly OddParents Live-Action Reboot Reportedly Filming This Summer

✖

The Fairly OddParents live-action reboot is reportedly gearing up to go into production this summer. The new take on the popular animated Nickelodeon series is heading to the Paramount+ streaming service when it debuts, joining the ranks of several other Nickelodeon shows which are being reimagined for the streamer. The Fairly OddParents reboot will join the ranks of a CGI take on Rugrats, a revival of the popular iCarly series, and new content stemming from the beloved Avatar: The Last Airbender series.

"We have learned that the live-action Fairly OddParents reboot will begin filming at the end of June in Los Angeles," DiscussingFilm is reporting.

The story of the live-action Fairly OddParents is expected to be similar to that of the original cartoon. The reboot has several creatives from the original involved. Butch Hartman, Fairly OddParents cartoon's creator and its Danny Phantom follow up is serving as executive producer, along with TV animation entrepreneur Fred Siebert (best known for SpongeBob SquarePants and Dexter's Laboratory). Christopher J. Novak of Victorious, Sam & Cat, Henry Danger, and Danger Force is writing the reboot.

Fairly OddParents fans who go back for more with the reboot can expect similar story beats and locations like Dimmsdale, of course, but there will also be a new round of characters introduced around Timmy Turner, Cosmo, and Wanda. The series is expected to arrive in 2022.

Paramount+ will also aim to please its more grown audience, the group of subscribers which might have grown up with the original Fairly OddParents. The programming slate will also include a Halo series, a Pet Sematary prequel, and plenty of Star Trek content.

