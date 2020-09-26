Falcon and the Winter Soldier Set Photo Reveals New Look at Bucky Barnes

✖

A new set photo from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has revealed a fresh look at Bucky Barnes’ costume. Much has been made of Anthony Mackie’s new look in the Disney+ series. But, Sebastian Stan will be rocking some new threads next year as well. A lot of fans were distraught when the news came down that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier got pushed to next year. Well, 2021 will be full of Marvel Studios goodness and that new gunmetal Winter Soldier look will be front and center among the surprises. Both Mackie and Stan are reportedly in the Czech Republic to film and the stills from production have been slowly dripping out with every passing day. Honestly, keeping your eye on social media will probably give you more of a feel for the series until Marvel is ready to release more details like they just did with WandaVision.

Previously, series star Sebastian Stan told fans what they can expect from the series.

“It felt like both. In a lot of ways, it felt like a movie. What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I’ve ever had, period,” Stan said. “So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But, it’s also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. These characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them. We can put them in situations that we’ve never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two.”

Mackie told fans to expect something very different with The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

"We were in Europe, and everything got crazy in Europe first," Mackie explained in a previous interview. "So they shut us down two weeks before the U.S. shutdown. It was really amazing just because I feel like we're the first Marvel show or movie that had budget constraints. And that was always my [experience], 'It's Marvel, we could shoot forever.' And they're like, 'Nah.' So it was a very different experience from the rest of the movies. But at the same time, it was a lot of fun.”

