Marvel's Falcon And The Winter Soldier Costume Set Photo Revealed By Sebastian Stan

Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan has revealed a new photo from the set of the Disney+ series. In the black and white photo, we see Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier) palling around with co-star Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Falcon/Captain America) on set. Both Stan and Mackie are wearing their new Winter Soldier and Falcon costumes (respectively), giving us our best look yet at the new suits, outside of grainy set videos, merchandising and concept art mockups. Sebastian Stan tagged the photo with the caption, "Friends. Social distancing since November ’19."

In case you're wondering: the picture shows that Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie maintaining the mandated six feet of social distancing between takes. Although, it's unclear from the photo if the distance is being maintained due to fears over COVID-19 infections, or Sebastian Stan trying dodge the odoriferous scent of the huge cigar that Anthony Mackie is smoking (that's a joke).

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has reportedly re-resumed production in Atlanta, Georgia, after production was halted back in March. However, while some fans were panicking about the delay disrupting the entire plan of MCU Disney+ series, Anthony Mackie has told fans to chill:

"We have a little bit more to go back and do, but everybody rest assured, it will come out. We are not canceled," Mackie said earlier this summer. "Because you know, in this business, 'Take a little break, we'll come back to it,' that means they're never coming back to it [laughs]. I was like, 'Man, I was Captain America for all of two weeks, this sucks! How did I get fired on my day off?'"

Falcon and the Winter Soldier will see Sam Wilson trying to take on the mantle of Captain America after Steve Rogers retired following the events of Avengers: Endgame. That journey gets complicated when the US Government debuts its own version of Cap (Wyatt Russell's John Walker), while Winter Soldier returns to recruit Sam Wilson for an espionage mission that will once again pit them against Captain America: Civil War mastermind schemer Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl).

Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier doesn't yet have a premiere date.

While filming is now back on track, the delays have seemingly all but guaranteed that Falcon and the Winter Soldier will now air in 2021, rather than its original fall 2020 release window.