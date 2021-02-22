Is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Going to Show Us Captain America's Funeral?

✖

If the latest stills released from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are any indication, it's looking increasingly likely Captain America (Chris Evans) is going to die. Earlier this month, a second trailer for the upcoming Disney+ show was released, showing Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) at what appears to be a memorial for the fallen Avenger. Now, Disney has unveiled a set of new photographs from the show, and one snapshot shows Wilson in a state of mourning.

With his Cap's iconic shield in tow, Wilson can be seen glancing down at it while dressed in his Sunday best. The picture has some serious "just-got-back-from-a-funeral vibes" as it shows a somber moment with Falcon and his mentor's signature shield.

Sure, we may be jumping to some conclusions here, but after Rogers chose to live another life on his terms takes to the magic of time-traveling, it's totally possible the character's death could still have an impact on how The Falcon and the Winter Soldier story unfolds.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

The series dealing with Cap's funeral has become a popular theory as of late, even more so after Evans himself has decided to return to Marvel for at least one more appearance. On top of that, Don Cheadle has also confirmed that James Rhodes will be making an appearance in the series, helping fuel further speculation about a mini-reunion.

“That’s some of the fun of the MCU, that we all get to show up in each other’s stories, and there are ways that we’re cross-platforming these characters, and they become storylines, sometimes, in the movies. And then these storylines in the movies become storylines in the shows,” Cheadle said last month on BroBible's Post-Credit Podcast.

“It’s really a fun and interesting and, by all imagination, completely open-ended — this can go anywhere," he continued. "It’s great, I can’t wait to get in the room with the writers and figure out how all those things [connecting Armor Wars to the MCU] happen. You know, Rhodey shows up in Winter Soldier and Falcon’s show. So, it can be a lot.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on March 19th, only on Disney+.

What other characters do you think will make a surprise appearance in the series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!