The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Trailer Sneaks in Captain America Cameo

Just over one month from the release of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Disney+ released a new trailer for the Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-starring series. Even though Captain America (Chris Evans) is a little old man in the present Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, Marvel Studios found a way to sneak the beloved character into the trailer.

Sure, Evans actually didn't return to portray the character in the flesh — at least not in the trailer — but there is a massive banner bearing the character's likeness in the background of one of the shots. It's a moment that lets the masses know this series is, in fact, in the same continuity of the same blockbusters they've been consuming over the past 13 years.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

As Mackie himself has previously stated (via The Rich Eisen Show), the series will be all about finding candidates to fill the void left by Steve Rogers (Evans). Other than Mackie's Falcon, another candidate is the government-sanctioned U.S. Agent, played by Wyatt Russell.

“See, at the end of Endgame, Sam didn’t accept the shield. If you remember, he told Steve [Rogers], ‘It doesn’t feel right because the shield is yours.’ So, the show is a long way of figuring around who’s gonna be Captain America,” Mackie revealed. “Where’s the shield gonna end up. And, Who is going to be Captain America, and is that moniker going to come back. Is someone going to hold that moniker again?”

“It’s a really good show, I was worried when I first heard it was streaming,” Mackie began. “That the quality would be lost. That it would turn into this idea of what these movies could be, and they wouldn’t be able to do the action sequences, and give us the look that we’re accustomed to when it comes to these Marvel movies. The action sequences are mind-blowing. The story is great, you really get to know the characters and fall in love with the characters. As you can see with WandaVision. It just brings you further into the universe. So, it’s not going to disappoint. I’m excited for people to see it.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hits Disney+ on March 19th.

What other characters do you think will end up appearing in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier?