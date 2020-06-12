The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Photos Reveal New Look at Madripoor Villains

✖

Even though production for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, details of the show continue to surface through various means online. The latest tidbit comes from Murphy's Multiverse, a site that managed to obtain photos taken of extras on set. Though no super big revelations are made in the captured photos, they do seem to show at least some of the villainous characters Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) will face off against when the series eventually hits Disney+.

The image shows a biker gang member – perhaps one of the same ones we saw in a leaked set video earlier this year – wearing a leather jacket complete with the group's insignia. On the surface, the insignia doesn't seem too different than anything else you might see on a jacket for a rough-and-tough motorcycle gang. As the Multiverse group speculates, though, the logo could either tie into a big bad anywhere from Red Skull to Mephisto and MODOK. But again, that's just complete speculation. You can see the image of the biker gang here.

Even though we got a little footage of the series during Marvel Studios' advertisement during the Super Bowl – which, believe it or not, was actually earlier this year – we still don't know all too much about the limited series. Both Daniel Brühl (Helmut Zemo) and Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter) are set to reprise their roles from Captain America: Civil War, but we don't know their exact involvement in the series. According to Stan, the series will be unlike anything fans of the MCU have seen before.

“It’s going to be so cool and kind of crazy. All I can say is it’s just new and different from what you’ve seen so far," Stan said of the series during a previous convention appearance. “I mean, it will be totally in line with everything that has happened and what we’ve seen and so on, but these characters are getting such additional mileage in terms of learning about who they are now, what they feel, what they’re thinking, and there’s a lot of action, comedy, you know there’s going to be comedy. I feel like you’re going to be happy. I think you’re going to be very happy. And there’s some crazy stuff, like stuff you don’t see coming from anywhere.”

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is currently set to hit Disney+ this August.

