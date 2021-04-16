Is Falcon and Winter Soldier's Surprise Character the Power Broker?

There's a powerful new player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but are they the mysterious Power Broker? Spoilers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5, "Truth." When Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes' (Sebastian Stan) search for the recreated Super Soldier Serum turns up Dr. Wilfred Nagel (Olli Haaskivi), Baron Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) warns the Power Broker is "judge, jury, and executioner" in the lawless land of Madripoor. The always-watching Power Broker funded the recreation of the serum until Nagel's death in Episode 3, "Power Broker," and is after the Super Soldier Serum-empowered Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) and her global band of Flag Smashers.

After John Walker (Wyatt Russell) is stripped of his title and authority as Captain America for the public slaying of Nico (Noah Mills), a member of the Flag Smashers, Walker meets Contessa Valentina 'Val' Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) — a smooth-talking shot-caller who is put together and well-connected.

"You did the right thing taking the serum. Yeah, of course I know about that. And I'll tell you something: it has made you very, very valuable to certain people," Val tells Walker, who secretly injected himself with a stolen vial of Nagel's serum. Secretly.

"I actually think it was the second-best choice you've ever made in your life. You want to know what the first best choice was?" Val hands the ex-Cap a blank business card. "Picking up the phone when I call you."

Val also knows Walker no longer wields the star-spangled shield of Captain America and whispers to him a "dirty little state secret" when she says: "It doesn't really belong to the government. It's kind of a legal gray area. I'll be in touch."

Marvel Comics readers will recognize Valentina Allegra de Fontaine by a shorter name: Madame Hydra. Louis-Dreyfus' enigmatic Val was set to debut in Black Widow before the Marvel Studios feature film was repeatedly delayed by the pandemic, and the studio reportedly has big plans for the character in Phase 4 of the MCU and beyond.

Could Louis-Dreyfus' Val be the Power Broker, explaining her sudden interest in Walker's disgraced Super Soldier? Here's what Falcon and Winter Soldier viewers are saying after Episode 5: