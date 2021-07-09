Black Widow: Disney+ Subscribers Can Now Add Marvel Movie to Watchlist Before July Premiere

✖

Disney+ subscribers can now add Black Widow to their watchlist before the Marvel Studios movie releases via Premier Access on July 9. In March, Disney announced the thrice-delayed prequel starring Scarlett Johansson's super-spy Natasha Romanoff would release in theaters and on Disney+ for $29.99, making Black Widow the first Marvel Studios film to receive a day-and-date release. Black Widow is just the fourth film to reach the streaming service via Premier Access, following the hybrid streaming and premium VOD premieres of the live-action Mulan, the animated Raya and the Last Dragon, and the Emma Stone-starring May 28 release Cruella.

Disney+ subscribers who purchase Black Widow via the $29.99 Premier Access fee will unlock unlimited access to the film when it begins streaming on July 9. Like Mulan and Raya, the streaming service is expected to add Black Widow to its library at no additional cost to subscribers three months after the film is made available on Premier Access.

(Photo: Disney+ / Marvel Studios)

"Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises," reads the synopsis for Black Widow published on its Disney+ landing page. "Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger."

Set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, Black Widow introduces the S.H.I.E.L.D. spy-turned-Avenger's found family to the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), and Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour).

In October, after The Walt Disney Company reorganized to put an even greater focus on streaming, CEO Bob Chapek said Disney was committed to theatrical releases but would give consumers the option to watch select films from home.

"We've benefited from a tremendous relationship with theatrical exhibition for many, many, many years. As dynamics change in the marketplace, though, we want to make sure we're giving consumers, who want to go to theaters to experience everything that a theatrical release can give them, we want to continue to give them that option," Chapek said on CNBC's Closing Bell.

Acknowledging consumers who wish to experience Disney films "from the safety, comfort, and convenience of their own home," Chapek added, "We want to make sure that we put the consumer first, and the consumer is going to be making the decision in terms of how they consume our media as opposed to some arbitrary decision that we may make from a distribution standpoint. So we want to look at ourselves as consumer enablers."

Black Widow releases in theaters and on Disney+ on July 9.