The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Is Paying Bucky's Bounty in Bitcoin

If you managed to cross paths with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) while happening to be in a position to subdue and turn him into Interpol, you'll be rewarded handsomely with bitcoin. On ExploreMadriopoor.com, a viral marketing website from Marvel uncovered earlier this week, Barnes' bounty is currently set at 1,000 bitcoin. That might not seem like a lot when compared to cash on the surface, but the cryptocurrency is currently trading around $58,000 per coin. That means Interpol currently has Bucky's reward set at a whopping $58 million USD give or take a few bucks.

Now that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has confirmed the Avengers weren't paid salaries, it almost makes sense for Bucky or his teammates to turn him in, no?

BUCKY BARNES IS WANTED Found on https://t.co/Iga5MPF0J1. pic.twitter.com/qInAqMOaVr — Phase Zero (@PhaseZeroCB) April 9, 2021

If the marketing materials are considered canon, the situation does happen to raise a few questions — especially after Bucky's arrest warrant seemed to be sorted out in Episode 2 thanks to the involvement of Wyatt Russell's John Walker.

That said, fans should be able to expect both Anthony Mackie and Stan and stick around after the show. According to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, both of the actors are essential to the future of Marvel's shared cinematic world.

"The characters of Bucky and Sam are essential to the MCU and as they change, or as they evolve, or whatever they go through could and should have a big impact on the MCU," Feige said during the presser. "So the answer is yes, there can be character shifts that have massive, massive implications for the stories we're telling in the future."

Even then, that doesn't mean a second season of the show is guaranteed. Show director Kari Skogland says a sophomore outing has yet to enter development as of March.

"I can’t even answer that because I would say there’s nothing I didn’t get to do in this one, and yet there’s so much more to do," Skogland previously told The Direct. "So, let’s hope that there is a season two. I have no idea whether there will be or not, but I do know there’s always more stories to explore and more characters to have go down the rabbit hole with."

