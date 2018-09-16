Fall TV 2018: Here’s When ‘The Flash’, ‘The Walking Dead’, and More Comic Book Shows are Premiering

The fall season is upon us, meaning that temperatures are getting colder, pumpkin-flavored things are hitting stores — and a lot of new TV is about to premiere.

To an extent, there’s an impressive amount of new television making its way onto the small screen this fall, especially in terms of things related to or inspired by the world of comic books. From long-standing veterans like The Walking Dead and Arrow, to returning favorites like Black Lightning and Riverdale, to new additions like Titans and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, there’s certainly a lot for fans to keep track of.

Luckily, we’re here to fill you in on when all of the major comic book television shows will premiere, so you can block out your fall schedule (or your DVR) accordingly. Here’s a rundown of all of the confirmed premiere dates (sorry, not including rumored airdates like Daredevil Season 3) for this fall’s comic book TV shows.

‘The Walking Dead’

After eight seasons, The Walking Dead is still going pretty strong — even if Season 9 will bring about quite a few changes.

The new season is expected to debut on Sunday, October 7th, at 9/8c ET on AMC. The super-sized, as-yet untitled episode will be directed by Greg Nicotero, and will feature the characters undergoing a bit of a time jump off of the heels of the “All Out War” storyline.

Of course, Season 9 is a particularly important one, as series stars Andrew Lincoln and Lauren Cohan will both be departing. While it’s unclear exactly how Rick and Maggie’s respective storylines will wrap up, the season premiere will be the first glimpse at what happens next.

‘Doctor Who’

That same Sunday, another fan-favorite genre show will be entering a new era, as the eleventh season of Doctor Who makes its debut.

The newest season will see Jodie Whittaker become the first woman to play the title role, with Broadchurch‘s Chris Chibnall stepping in as a new showrunner. Judging by new teases, the season will take the series into some different territory, with new companions, a new TARDIS — and no Daleks.

Doctor Who‘s eleventh season will debut on Sunday, October 7th, with air times varying by country.

‘The Flash’

A few nights later, the first of The CW’s comic book-related shows will make its debut, with the newest season of The Flash.

Season five of the hit series will debut on Tuesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW. The new installment will bring a new twist to some long-awaited teases, including the arrival of Nora Allen/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy), the future speedster daughter of Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton).

While it’s still a mystery exactly what Nora’s “big mistakes” are, it’s safe to assume that she will be a help to Team Flash, especially as they are tasked with taking down David Hersch/Cicada (Chris Klein).

‘Black Lightning’

Right after The Flash, viewers will get a chance to experience the latest season of Black Lightning, which will premiere on Tuesday, October 9th, at 9/8c on The CW.

The season will piggyback right off of last year’s explosive season finale, with Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and his family dealing with the ramifications of their discovery. The opening arc, which will be titled “The Book of Consequences: Rise of the Green Light Babies”, will focus on the children that were found in the stasis pods, and the various metahuman powers they develop.

Between that, the “maniacal” actions from Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III) and Khalil Payne (Jordan Calloway), and whatever else the season has in store, it sounds like fans should be prepared for a high-octane adventure.

‘Riverdale’

Archie Andrews has been through quite a lot since the character first debuted in 1941 — but probably not what Season 3 of Riverdale has in store.

The series, which has arguably become one of the television world’s greatest guilty pleasures over the past year-and-a-half, will debut its third season on Wednesday, October 10th, at 8/7c on The CW. The newest batch of episodes will follow up on Archie being framed for murder by Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos), as his trial impacts the show’s titular sleepy town.

If that wasn’t enough, the season also promises to introduce a cult, a secret speakeasy, a Breakfast Club-themed flashback episode — oh, and another musical episode. So get ready, Riverdale fans.

‘Titans’

The newest – and arguably most buzzworthy – DC Comics TV series will also be making its debut in early October.

Titans, the first original series to come from the DC Universe streaming service, will begin debuting new episodes starting on Friday, October 12th. The live-action series will follow Dick Grayson/Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Raven (Teagan Croft), Starfire (Anna Diop), and Beast Boy (Ryan Potter), as they go from strangers to a family of superheroes.

Yes, a certain expletive towards Batman has been the most talked-about element of Titans, but it seems like the series has quite a lot more in store. Between new heroes, possible new villains, and a whole lot more, it sounds like Titans will definitely be a one to watch.

‘Supergirl’

The Girl of Steel might be headed to the big screen sooner than later, but it sounds like her television counterpart has a lot in store this season.

Supergirl‘s fourth season will debut on a new night, Sunday, October 14th, at 8/7c on The CW. The batch of episodes will piggyback off of last season’s Superman: Red Son-inspired cliffhanger, while giving Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) a snazzy new suit in the process.

The season is also expected to include a slew of new faces, including TV’s first transgender superhero, Nia Nal/Dreamer (Nicole Maines), and new villains Agent Liberty (Sam Witwer) and Mercy Graves (Rhona Mitra).

‘Charmed’

(Yes, Charmed technically has ties to the world of comics.)

The reboot of the beloved television series will be making its debut right after Supergirl, on Sunday, October 14th, at 9/8c on The CW. The new iteration of the series will follow three sisters – Macy Vaughn (Madeleine Mantock), Mel Vera (Melonie Diaz), and Maggie Vera (Sarah Jeffery) – who realize they have magical powers after the death of their mother.

The new Charmed is expected to feature some new updates, with Latinx witchcraft, LGBT representation, and various real-world issues factoring into the show. Granted, that has already subjected the series to a bit of backlash, but viewers will ultimately have to want and see how it all comes together.

‘Arrow’

Riverdale isn’t the only comic book TV show to send its character to prison, with Arrow‘s Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) headed to the slammer as well.

Season 7 will pick up with Oliver residing in a SuperMax prison, while the remainder of Team Arrow (including a pink-haired Felicity) try to find a new normal in a Star City threatened by Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) and his Longbow Hunters.

Along the way, Arrow fans can expect character returns, new twists, and for the show to push some boundaries in some very specific ways. It all will begin on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.

‘Legends of Tomorrow’

How do you top a season-ending fight between a supernatural demon and a giant Beebo? It looks like it’s a challenge that Legends of Tomorrow will definitely be up for.

The fourth season of the fan-favorite Arrowverse series will debut on Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW. This new batch of episodes will see the team joining forces with John Constantine (Matt Ryan), as they’re tasked with hunting “magical fugitives” that they accidentally scattered throughout the time stream.

Based off of what we already know, that journey will involve unicorns, new twists on familiar faces, and some very, very meta episode titles.

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’

And finally, comic book television will close out October in a pretty spooky way, with the debut of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The live-action series will serve as a dark update of everyone’s favorite teenage witch, as Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) battles dark forces while coming to terms with her half-witch, half-human heritage.

Chilling Adventures – which will also include performances by Ross Lynch, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, and Bronson Pinchot – is expected to debut its first season on Friday, October 26th, on Netflix.

