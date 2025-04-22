Fallout Season 1 Steelbook 4K Blu-ray Details Unveiled

The second season of the Fallout TV show is currently in production and expected to hit Prime Video at some point in 2026. While you wait, you can experience Season 1 in the best possible quality because a 4K Blu-ray is now available to pre-order here on Amazon in both standard and Steelbook variants. Standard Blu-ray and DVD options are also available. UPDATE: Details on the Steelbook edition have been revealed, and you can find the information below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Fallout Season 1 4K UHD Steelbook has been revealed as a 3-disc Limited Edition Amazon exclusive that will include a set of character cards. While a release date is still unknown, as a limited edition it’s a safe bet that it will be sold out before the release date comes. That said, make sure to reserve a copy here on Amazon while you can. Continue reading for a breakdown of the special features.

Fallout 4K Blu-ray Special Features:

Animated Content

Console to Camera

Inside Season One

Prosthetics & Makeup

Gone Nuclear

Set Your Sets on 2296

Welcome to the World of Fallout

Becoming The Ghoul

Creating the Wasteland

Safe and Sound

Meet the Filmmaker (and fanatic) Jonathan Nolan

The Costumes of Fallout

Writing for the Wasteland

If you aren’t familiar with the show, rest assured that it is a must-watch. Comicbook selected Fallout as the best show of 2024 in our Golden Issue Awards, noting the following:

“What Prime Video has done with its adaptation of Bethesda’s Fallout is arguably the most impressive achievement of 2024 in television. Not only is the show’s first season captivating whether or not you’re a fan of the source material, but the story of Fallout is one that is completely original. To stress why this is important, original stories for video game adaptations have more often than not been a major reason behind the failure of such adaptations in TV and film over the past few decades. As such, for Fallout to simply use the backdrop of its universe and not stick to the beats of any one story from the video games is something that has rarely ever been done successfully.

Outside of telling a compelling throughline story that leaves viewers wanting more, Fallout also features some of the best performances seen on TV this year. Cast members Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, Ella Purnell, and many others do fantastic work in bringing this eclectic group of characters to life.”