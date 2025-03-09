Fallout Season 2 Video Reveals New Vegas

A new Fallout Season 2 video has revealed our first proper look at the show’s New Vegas setting that is set to be introduced with the follow-up season. The new video does not come from official Fallout communication channels though, but a set leak. More specifically, nearly seven seconds of footage of a Fallout Season 2 set has leaked online and it is clearly a New Vegas set. Unfortunately, nothing super noteworthy can be seen in the footage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The New Vegas setting is the post-War city that was raised from the ashes of the destroyed pre-War city of Las Vegas, Nevada. It is notably the setting of 2010 Fallout game, Fallout: New Vegas.

It was unclear how much the setting would be explored in the show because the game itself was not a Fallout release from the primary developer, Bethesda Game Studios, but a pseudo spin-off from developer Obsidian Entertainment. That said, set leaks so far suggest it is going to be a major part of Fallout Season 2.

More than this, the set leaks suggest there is going to be plenty of pre-War scenes because as you can see in the video below the set is clearly a pre-War set.

Season 2 sets for Fallout look so sick already! Love that they are going all out like season 1.



Ready to see New Vegas in live action?



🎥 onzo1313 pic.twitter.com/vqFXm8suQT — ☢️Fallout Films (@FilmsFallout) March 9, 2025

“That looks amazing,” writes one fan in the replies to the post above. “I’m practically urinating myself with excitement,” adds another fan.

All of that said, take everything here with a tiny grain of salt because everything here is a leak. To this end, whatever is being filmed with this set could end up not even appearing in the show. The set looks expensive though so it is hard to imagine that happening.

Fallout Season 2 currently does not have a release date, but is expected to release sometime in 2026. We don’t know much about the second season of the Fallout TV show, but we know it began filming late last year. And we know the second season is set to introduce the Las Vegas setting of Fallout New Vegas.

Beyond this, there hasn’t been much for Fallout fans to chew on and anticipate. Fans did recently find themselves divided though over the reported casting of Kumail Nanjiani in the show’s second season.

For more coverage on the upcoming Fallout TV Show — including all of the latest Fallout Season 2 news, all of the latest Fallout Season 2 rumors, and all of the latest Fallout Season 2 leaks — click here.