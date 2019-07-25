Family Matters’ Reginald VelJohnson Is Up For HBO Max Reboot

The TGIF era is still beloved amongst fans, which included classic shows like Family Matters, Step By Step, Perfect Strangers, Full House, Hanging With Mr. Cooper, and more. Those shows are currently streamable on Hulu, but they will eventually be moving to WarnerMedia’s new streaming service HBO Max. A recent report indicated that they might not just be bringing back those old episodes either, as evidently there is early development work on reviving or rebooting those shows for the service. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to speak to Reginald VelJohnson, who played Carl Winslow on the show, and during our chat, the classic show and the potential reboot did come up.

With the show streaming on Hulu, it is reaching a whole new audience that might not have seen the show when it first aired, much like Friends has enjoyed after being streamed on Netflix. VelJohnson does admit that he still gets asked about the role even now.

“They still do, you know there’s … recently on the Internet, they were talking about re-booting the Family Matters and Perfect Strangers whole thing, so that was kind of interesting,” VelJohnson said. “People now and then still remember me from that, they meet you and every time I go to the store market, someone always says, ‘Hey, are you that guy from Family Matters?’ So, people still love that show very much and if it comes back I’ll be ready. It was a wonderful time for me.”

“I didn’t realize it was going to last that long, and I did it, and people seem to love it. It would be nice to do a sequel or something to it you know? I think people would enjoy that,” VelJohnson said.

As for whether it would be a reboot, a revival, or just a cameo, VelJohnson is up for all of it.

“Whatever they wanted me to do, I’d be involved in man,” VelJohnson said. “I am so excited that people are still lovin’ the stuff, the work that I … that’s been done and want it to come back. I would be immediately involved. I’m so happy that people are responding to what I did years ago and whatnot and they’re responding, you know? I love it man. Family Matters, I would love to do a reboot of that show. It would be exciting.”

Definitely count us in the group that hopes this happens, as we would love to see Carl, Harriette, Urkel, and the rest of the crew back on our TV screens.