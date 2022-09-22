Family Ties Fans Celebrate 40th Premiere Anniversary
Family Ties turns 40 years old today, and fans are remembering the series online. Two years ago, the cast reunited amidst the pandemic to provide a smile during a dark time for a lot of people out there. Now, those same viewers are taking a second to remember Family Ties and how it began on September 22, 1982. It doesn't seem like 40 years, but that's the nature of time. It sneaks up on you. Even more interesting is the way that Michael J. Fox (Alex P. Keaton), Meredith Baxter (Elyse Keaton), Michael Gross (Steven Keaton), Tina Yothers (Jennifer Keaton), Marc Price (Irwin "Skippy" Handelman), and Scott Valentine (Nick Moore) are frozen in amber for a lot of people that watched the show on broadcast television way back when. Take a trip down memory lane down below.
Paramount describes the series: "Loving parents Steven (Michael Gross) and Elyse Keaton (Meredith Baxter Birney) raise their kids with open hearts and open minds. Growing up in the 1960s, Mom and Dad share a liberal point of view, and guide their family with the ideals and convictions of flower power at its best. Their offspring, however, have different ideas. Eldest son Alex P. Keaton is an over-achieving, hard-core Republican, and clashes with his parents at every turn. Mallory is a fashion-loving, boy-crazy teen who is struggling through high school, while little sister Jennifer is the precocious tomboy who always speaks her mind. Together they share moments that make them laugh, make them cry, and make them family."
FAMILY TIES premiered on this date in 1982. Celebrate the 40th anniversary with the 24/7 channel on @PlutoTV: https://t.co/N8q9Ss0CDc pic.twitter.com/VWGmWGxCvG— Matt McDaniel (@themattmcd) September 22, 2022
Did you watch Family Ties? Let us know down in the comments!
Happy 40th anniversary to “Family Ties!” The show that helped define the 1980’s premiered today in 1982 on NBC. For the role of Alex P. Keaton, #MichaelJFox won 3 Emmy Awards. #FamilyTies also won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing. 🎶Sha la la la🎶@realmikefox @JustineBateman pic.twitter.com/pfGPCZCHVK— Dustin Fitzharris (@TheDustinFitz) September 22, 2022
40 years ago Family Ties premieres on Television pic.twitter.com/Rpt4IkXrXM— 🔪🔪 Horror Queen Neve 🔪🔪 (@HorrorQueenNeve) September 22, 2022
Happy 40th Anniversary to one of my favorite #80s TV shows and just one of my favorites overall, "Family Ties"! #FamilyTies @realmikefox @MichaelGrossBiz pic.twitter.com/n0Vuybtjrd— Barry (@Barrybgb) September 22, 2022
Family Ties premiered on September 22, 1982. #80s #80stv pic.twitter.com/1T4CzgQuuP— Retro Clips (@RetroClips80s) September 22, 2022
📺 SERIES PREMIERE! They were flower children who decided to go straight and raise a family! But they never thought their kids would be button-down, up tight, and square!
Will you be watching the premiere of #FamilyTies tonight on @NBC? Check your local listings. #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/1XZSwJHW2V— Wrestle40 (@Wrestle40) September 22, 2022
#OnThisDayInFamilyTies – September 22, 1982. The pilot episode premiered on NBC. We “got to meet” Steven Keaton and his wife, Elyse. Along with their three children – Alex, Mallory and Jennifer. pic.twitter.com/vGz9ZvCTyB— Family Ties Central (@FamilyTiesCentr) September 22, 2022
September 22, 1982: "Family Ties starring Michael J. Fox premieres on NBC. pic.twitter.com/f6gThuKU5p— DrPopCultureBGSU (@DrPopCultureBG) September 22, 2022
Family Ties premiered 40 years ago today on NBC pic.twitter.com/fmMkLl4YKa— Morgan (@MorganTyler86) September 22, 2022