Family Ties Fans Celebrate 40th Premiere Anniversary

Family Ties turns 40 years old today, and fans are remembering the series online. Two years ago, the cast reunited amidst the pandemic to provide a smile during a dark time for a lot of people out there. Now, those same viewers are taking a second to remember Family Ties and how it began on September 22, 1982. It doesn't seem like 40 years, but that's the nature of time. It sneaks up on you. Even more interesting is the way that Michael J. Fox (Alex P. Keaton), Meredith Baxter (Elyse Keaton), Michael Gross (Steven Keaton), Tina Yothers (Jennifer Keaton), Marc Price (Irwin "Skippy" Handelman), and Scott Valentine (Nick Moore) are frozen in amber for a lot of people that watched the show on broadcast television way back when. Take a trip down memory lane down below.

Paramount describes the series: "Loving parents Steven (Michael Gross) and Elyse Keaton (Meredith Baxter Birney) raise their kids with open hearts and open minds. Growing up in the 1960s, Mom and Dad share a liberal point of view, and guide their family with the ideals and convictions of flower power at its best. Their offspring, however, have different ideas. Eldest son Alex P. Keaton is an over-achieving, hard-core Republican, and clashes with his parents at every turn. Mallory is a fashion-loving, boy-crazy teen who is struggling through high school, while little sister Jennifer is the precocious tomboy who always speaks her mind. Together they share moments that make them laugh, make them cry, and make them family."

FAMILY TIES premiered on this date in 1982. Celebrate the 40th anniversary with the 24/7 channel on @PlutoTV: https://t.co/N8q9Ss0CDc pic.twitter.com/VWGmWGxCvG — Matt McDaniel (@themattmcd) September 22, 2022

Did you watch Family Ties? Let us know down in the comments!