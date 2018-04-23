Animated ‘Fast and the Furious’ TV Series Coming to Netflix

Netflix is bringing an animated Fast and the Furious series to the small screen as part of a partnership allowing the streaming service a first-look at DreamWorks Animation shows based on Universal properties, THR reports.

The show, inspired by the ongoing Fast franchise, has received a straight-to-series order.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This animated Fast and the Furious puts the focus on Tony Toretto, younger cousin of Dominic Toretto (played in the blockbuster franchise by actor-producer Vin Diesel).

The teen, along with his friends, is recruited by a government agency to infiltrate an elite racing league that acts as a front for a crime organization bent on world domination.

Voltron: Legendary Defender‘s Tim Hedrick and All Hail King Julien‘s Bret Haaland will serve as executive producers and show runners. Diesel will executive produce alongside Neal Mortiz and Chris Morgan, who produce Universal’s live-action franchise.

The series has yet to announce a voice cast, or reveal what characters from the live-action series, if any, will make appearances in the animated spinoff.

“We are thrilled to take our fantastic partnership with DreamWorks Animation to the next level with new opportunities from the vast library of Universal Pictures,” said Melissa Cobb, Vice President of Kids and Family.

“The Fast and the Furious franchise is a global phenomenon beloved by audiences of all ages, and we can’t wait to get started on the new animated series that will capture the action, heart, humor and global appeal of the feature films.”

Netflix’s newest animated show expands a five-year deal between DreamWorks Animation and Netflix that has thus far produced 14 original series, including Guillermo del Toro and Marc Guggenheim’s Trollhunters, as well as Spirit Riding Free and Julien.

The streaming giant is also home to DreamWorks’ Voltron and is set to premiere four other shows in 2018.

A global phenomenon, the Fast and Furious series launched in 2001 and has since gone on to release eight films, grossing more than $5 billion worldwide.

Universal is set to debut a two more Fast installments in April 2020 and April 2021, and the studio is developing a spinoff starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.